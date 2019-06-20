Happy birthday Nicole Kidman! A look at the star's most memorable roles originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Nicole Kidman turns 52 today!

Throughout the Australian starlet's career, she's played several remarkably different roles, showing off her incredible range as an actress.

From her Oscar-winning performance in 2002 drama "The Hours" to her current role as Celeste Wright on the Emmy-winning drama "Big Little Lies," it's clear that Kidman loves to experiment with challenging parts.

For this reason, she's cemented her status as one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood.

Check out some of the star's most famous roles.

Days of Thunder - 1990

The actress starred as a neurosurgeon treating an injured race car driver, played by ex-husband Tom Cruise, in this '90s drama.

The film launched Kidman into stardom in the United States, and it was reportedly during this film that her romance with Cruise started.

PHOTO: Nicole Kidman is shown in a scene from the movie 'Days Of Thunder'.

To Die For - 1995

This Gus Van Sant-directed film was another one of Kidman's most iconic roles.

She played Suzanne Stone, a crazed weather reporter who went to extreme, deadly measures while seeking fame. She won a Golden Globe for best performance by an actress for the film.

PHOTO: Nicole Kidman is shown in a scene from the movie 'To Die For'.

The film's star-studded cast also included Matt Dillon, Joaquin Phoenix and Casey Affleck among others.

Eyes Wide Shut - 1999

Kidman starred alongside Tom Cruise in this erotic Stanley Kubrick-directed film. This was the renowned filmmaker's final project, as he died the year it was released.

PHOTO: Nicole Kidman is shown in a scene from the movie 'Eyes Wide Shut'.

The Others - 2001

In this psychological horror thriller, Kidman plays a mother who tries to protect her family from invading supernatural forces.

PHOTO: Nicole Kidman is shown in a scene from the movie 'The Others'.

The Alejandro Amenábar-directed film reportedly made over $200 million globally.

The Hours - 2002

The actress played Virginia Woolf in this compelling film, which also starred Meryl Streep and Julianne Moore.

Kidman won her first and only Oscar at the 75th Annual Academy Awards in 2003 for her performance in the film.

PHOTO: Nicole Kidman is shown as her character in the movie 'The Hours'.

