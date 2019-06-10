Gwyneth Paltrow's unconventional living arrangement: Actress reveals she doesn't live with husband Brad Falchuk full time originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Gwyneth Paltrow is known to do things her own way when it comes to relationships.

The actress famously "consciously uncoupled" from Coldplay front-man Chris Martin in 2014 after 10 years of marriage, and is now happily married to producer Brad Falchuk.

She often shows off how well the family has blended together -- the whole crew, including her ex, Martin, even went on a "modern honeymoon" together after her wedding to Falchuk in 2018.

Paltrow recently shared some more details about her partnership with Falchuk, including their unique living arrangement, in an interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times.

The actress said that three nights a week, her husband stays at his own house, and the other 4 he spends at her place. "All my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing," she told the outlet.

Paltrow also said the arrangement is approved by her "intimacy teacher," Michaela Boehm.

The actress, who is unabashedly herself, called her past six years the "most profoundly awakening years of my life." She revealed that she couldn't care less about those that criticize her.

"Haters are irrelevant to me," she said. "It’s like Brene Brown says: I’m not making this work for people who aren’t in the arena. Haters don’t mean anything to me because they are not my people."

She also said she has "no idea" whether or not she is a good stepmother. "I mean, sometimes that piece gets complicated when there are two teenage girls," she told the Sunday Times, referring to her daughter, Apple, and Falchuk's daughter, Isabella.

"If you’re not all drinking the same Kool-Aid, it can be tough. I do think, though, at the end of the day, everyone wants the same thing, which is to feel love and be accepted," she added.

Paltrow also reflected on something she's realized as she has grown older.

“I guess the only regret is that I had to turn 40 to start getting my head out of my a--," she said. "What if I’d been 30? Twenty? Still, I can only imagine in my fifties how much better it is all going to get."