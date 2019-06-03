Gulf of Mexico moisture may fuel more flooding in Central US originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

After weeks of heavy rain, many rivers in the central U.S. continue to rise to or toward record flood stages, including in Little Rock, where the Arkansas River reached its highest level since 1945, and in St. Louis, where the Mississippi River reached its highest since 1993.

Almost three dozen levees have been breached or overtopped since May 22, and more could be facing a similar fate as additional rain targets the region. Some places could see 4 inches locally as moisture makes its way north from the Gulf of Mexico.

PHOTO: The already saturated Plains and Midwest could see more significant rainfall this week. (ABC News) More

Severe weather over the weekend delivered hail and damaging winds in spots from Texas all the way to the East Coast, with downed trees reported into the Northeast.

Monday's forecast calls for severe weather in the Plains, from South Dakota down to Texas, with hail and damaging winds the biggest threats.

PHOTO: Severe storms again are threatening the middle part of the country. (ABC News) More

PHOTO: A tropical system is possibly developing in the Gulf of Mexico. (ABC News) More

A tropical system possibly forming in Mexico may send even more heavy rains north into the U.S. by the end of the week.