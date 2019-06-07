These grooms' love story might shake up the toy industry for the best reasons originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

When Matt and Nick Jacobi-Caprio became engaged, they knew there were a couple of little girls who would be over-the-moon excited for them.

It was their Barbie-loving nieces.

Matt Jacobi-Caprio went on the hunt for a wedding-themed Barbie toy. He found one, but there was one issue: It featured a bride and groom, not two grooms to represent the couple.

"We created our own gay wedding set," he told "Good Morning America" at the end of 2018 when we first interviewed the couple.

Mattel took notice, and the couple met with the toy company in January.

"Nick and I went into that meeting with grateful hearts and a full on presentation," Matt Jacobi-Caprio told "GMA."

While the couple can't disclose what exactly is in the works with the toy giant, they do promise big news is on the way.

"I can tell you that we were welcomed into the Barbie family with open arms," he said.

Since their story went viral and they met with Mattel, the couple got married: they were the first gay couple to wed at the Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"It was the best day of our lives and the best way to kick off Pride Month," Jacobi-Caprio said.

It also lit a fire in them.

"We have a great sense of purpose, and will continue to spread the word that love is love. Our viral news also gave us a big reminder of how much hate and judgement is still out there, too. However, we made a pact early on to not read those comments. We are on a mission and will continue to be leaders of love," he said.

The two nieces who served as the inspiration behind the same-sex wedding set served as flower girls.

"Our nieces loved every part of our wedding. They did such an excellent job and danced the night away," said Jacobi-Caprio. "You have to remember, since they both were born, they only have known that Uncle Matt loves Uncle Nick and Uncle Matt loves Uncle Nick."

The couple decided to leave the planning and details to the professionals they hired and be surprised by all the wedding elements, with one exception.

"The only thing I did request was the cake be rainbow," Jacobi-Caprio said. "I wanted to have an equality cake!"

The couple, he said, exchanged vows in front of 160 guests and "toasted to those who helped pave the way for the couple."

"We wanted to make it a point during our wedding reception to have everyone raise their glasses to the past LGBTQ advocates, freedom fighters, and leaders that fought for marriage equality." Jacobi-Caprio told "GMA." "The ones that stepped up, spoke up, marched, and used their voices to make marriage equality the law of the land. It is important to always reflect on history and who fought for our rights. We will be forever thankful."