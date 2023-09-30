Government shutdown live updates: House passes 45-day stopgap spending bill

With Congress failing to agree on spending, the U.S. is barreling toward what could be one of the largest government shutdowns in history.

Lawmakers have until the end of the day Saturday to reach a deal to keep much of the government open.

If they don't, 3.5 million federal workers are expected to go without a paycheck, millions of women and children could lose nutrition assistance, national parks would likely close and more.

The House on Saturday passed a 45-day stopgap spending bill -- sending the bill to the Senate.





Sep 30, 7:54 PM

As clock ticks toward a shutdown, Senate is in a holding pattern

The Senate is not voting, as the clock is ticking toward a government shutdown.



Earlier Saturdayday the House passed its short-term funding bill, which funds the government for 45 days and provides disaster aid. But the Senate has been in recess for a few hours now and is running out of time to pass the House bill before the midnight deadline.



All Senators in the chamber have to agree to hold a vote tonight. Right now, one is standing in the way.



Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., is demanding that Senate leadership assure him they'll hold a vote at some point soon on additional funding for Ukraine, which the House stripped out of the bill. If they can't assure him, he might block the Senate from holding a vote Saturday night.



It's not yet clear what the way out of this is. Sources are generally optimistic they'll find a work around before the clock strikes midnight, but it could be a nail-biter.



-ABC News' Rachel Scott and Allison Pecorin





Sep 30, 7:25 PM

McCarthy to GOP critics: 'Bring it'

Speaking to reporters after the House vote, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., struck a bipartisan tone -- and told those members who want to oust him because he worked with Democrats to "bring it."



"It's all right if Republicans and Democrats joined together to do what is right," McCarthy said. "If somebody wants to make a motion against me, bring it. There has to be an adult in the room."



Asked by ABC News if he was satisfied with the final tally, which had largely Democratic votes, McCarthy said: "I think at the end of the day, we kept the government open, kept paying our troops to finish the job we have to get done."



McCarthy said he had "tried every possible way listening to every single person in the conference."



"I don't want to be a part of that team,” he continued, referring to the far-right members of the Republican party. "I want to be part of a conservative group that wants to get things done."

-ABC News' Rachel Scott and Benjamin Siegel





Sep 30, 5:55 PM

Bowman 'regrets' triggering building alarm, spox says

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-NY, "regrets" triggering a building alarm in the Cannon House Office Building earlier Saturday, a spokesperson said.



"Congressman Bowman did not realize he would trigger a building alarm as he was rushing to make an urgent vote. The Congressman regrets any confusion," his spokesperson, Emma Simon, said in a statement to ABC News.

Rep Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm in Cannon this morning. An investigation into why it was pulled is underway. - Chairman Bryan Steil — House Admin. Committee GOP (@HouseAdmin) September 30, 2023

The fire alarm was triggered at 12:05 p.m. on the second floor of the building, according to a U.S. Capitol Police spokesperson. The building was evacuated and reopened after officers determined there was no threat.



"An investigation into what happened and why continues," the Capitol Police spokesperson said.



The alarm went off as Democrats were scrambling to make it back to the Capitol to vote and buy themselves more time to review the GOP bill.



-ABC News' Rachel Scott, Lauren Peller, John Parkinson, Jay O'Brien and Benjamin Siegel





Sep 30, 3:24 PM

White House reacts to House-passed continuing resolution

According to a White House official, the bill passed by the House of Representatives keeps the government open at a higher funding levels than the Senate bill and includes disaster relief and FAA authorization.



The White House expects House Speaker Kevin McCarthy -- who has stated his support for funding to support Ukraine -- to bring a separate bill to the floor "shortly."



-ABC News' Fritz Farrow





Sep 30, 2:57 PM

House passes 45-day stopgap spending bill

In a bipartisan vote, the House of Representatives passed a 45-day stopgap spending bill –- sending the bill to the Senate with just over 9 hours left before the shutdown deadline.



The vote passed 335-91. Just one House Democrat voted against the bill, while 90 Republicans opposed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s bipartisan solution. Seven lawmakers missed the vote.



After the vote, the House quickly adjourned until noon on Monday -- so if the Senate fails to approve the House bill, they won’t come back to try something else.



Rep. Matt Gaetz, who has threatened to make a motion to vacate the chair in an effort to oust McCarthy, was attempting to seek recognition on the floor but the chair did not recognize him before gaveling out.



-ABC News' John Parkinson





Sep 30, 2:46 PM

House poised to pass 45-day stopgap spending bill

The House vote is ongoing but it’s already received sufficient support for passage, with over 300 'yes' votes. It’s not official until the member presiding over the chamber gavels out the vote.



The ongoing vote tally has more Democrats supporting the bill than Republicans (over 190 Democrats and over 110 Republicans) – creating an awkward dynamic for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.



-ABC News' John Parkinson





Sep 30, 2:38 PM

House voting now on 45-day stopgap spending bill

The House is voting now on the 45-day stopgap spending bill. Because of the procedural method Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy used to expedite consideration of the measure, it will require a two-thirds majority for passage.



If all 433 members vote, that means it needs 289 votes for passage.



Earlier Saturday, when voting on the motion to adjourn, there were only 427 members voting –- which would means it needs 285 votes for passage.



-ABC News' John Parkinson





Sep 30, 2:38 PM

Jeffries' 'magic minute' ends after less than an hour

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries spoke for less than an hour. He talked about “MAGA extremism,” the impeachment inquiry, trickle down economics and issuing his displeasure of Republicans' last-minute attempt to fund the government.



Debate is resuming and should wrap up in a few minutes before the vote begins.



-ABC News' John Parkinson





Sep 30, 2:33 PM

Senate Republicans to stall their own funding bill, banking on House to get the job done 1st

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell made it official moments ago: Senate Republicans are going to stop the Senate funding bill in its tracks, with just hours to go until a government shutdown.



Senate Republicans are doing this because they're encouraged by the stopgap funding bill put forward in the House earlier today: a 45-day funding bill with disaster aid.



"It looks like there may be a bipartisan agreement coming from the House, so I'm fairly confident that most of my members are going to vote against cloture not necessarily because they're opposed to the underlying bill to see what the House can do on a bipartisan basis and then bring it over to us," McConnell said before heading to the Senate floor. "Under these circumstances I'm recommending a no vote even though I very much want to avoid a government shutdown."



What does that ultimately mean?: Republicans are going to put all their eggs in one basket today. It could be a risk. By voting to stall their own bill, Republicans are banking on the House sending them their bill today. And it's not yet clear whether that bill will pass the House. If it does, the Senate is going to have to unanimously agree to vote on it today if they want to avert a shutdown before midnight.



It's a risk for Senate Republicans to make this move. But if the House sends them this bill, it could mean a government shutdown is narrowly averted.



-ABC News' Allison Pecorin





Sep 30, 1:36 PM

House continues debate on stop-gap; Jeffries begins 'magic minute'

House Democrats were successful in delaying the continuing resolution for more than an hour with their procedural motion to adjourn; 427 members cast votes on the motion giving leaders a strong sense of how many lawmakers are in town ahead of the suspension vote on the CR.



They’re now resuming debate on the continuing resolution. There are about 10 minutes left of debate.



House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is now delivering a "magic minute" floor speech. That "magic minute" is essentially untimed remarks on the floor for either the speaker of the house or minority leader.



Nancy Pelosi once carried on for over eight hours about DACA recipients in 2018. Kevin McCarthy broke the record in 2021, speaking for over 8 hours and 30 minutes.



"Strap in because this may take a little while," Jeffries said.



-ABC News' John Parkinson

