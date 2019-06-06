'GMA' Deals and Steals that make a splash for summer originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Dive into summer with Tory Johnson's exclusive "Deals and Steals" on products that will keep you cool, fashionable and having fun.

Score big savings on everything from pool floats to speakers, goggle accessories and more.

The deals start at $1.75 and are all 50% off!

Deal Details:

Simple Sarongs: Beach Towel/Cover-Up

Original: $48 to $54

GMA Deal: $24 to $27

50% savings

Valid: 6/6/19

Boost poolside confidence with this functional and fashionable cover-up sarong that doubles as a full-size beach towel. Invented by a mom who was tired of trying to quickly wrap a beach towel and keep it in place, Simple Sarongs’ clever placement of buttons and buttonholes along the length of the towel securely wraps and fastens in a flattering way. There are 11 patterns in two sizes, which fit XS to 3XL. Shipping is $6.95 or free with the purchase of three or more.

Swimlids: Sun Protection Hats

Original: $16 to $25

GMA Deal: $8 to $12.50

50% savings

Valid: 6/6/19

