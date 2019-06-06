'GMA' Deals and Steals that make a splash for summer originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com
Dive into summer with Tory Johnson's exclusive "Deals and Steals" on products that will keep you cool, fashionable and having fun.
Score big savings on everything from pool floats to speakers, goggle accessories and more.
The deals start at $1.75 and are all 50% off!
Simple Sarongs: Beach Towel/Cover-Up
Original: $48 to $54
GMA Deal: $24 to $27
50% savings
Valid: 6/6/19
Boost poolside confidence with this functional and fashionable cover-up sarong that doubles as a full-size beach towel. Invented by a mom who was tired of trying to quickly wrap a beach towel and keep it in place, Simple Sarongs’ clever placement of buttons and buttonholes along the length of the towel securely wraps and fastens in a flattering way. There are 11 patterns in two sizes, which fit XS to 3XL. Shipping is $6.95 or free with the purchase of three or more.
Swimlids: Sun Protection Hats
Original: $16 to $25
GMA Deal: $8 to $12.50
50% savings
Valid: 6/6/19
Keep your head protected outdoors with Swimlids. Lightweight, easy to pack and quick drying, these UPF 50+ sun hats are great for travel, the pool or out in the sun. Two styles: Funky Bucket Hat and Original Swimlid, which fits like a swim cap and stays on while underwater. Sizes for kids and adults. Shipping is $5.95 or free for orders over $30.
Toggles for Goggles: Goggle Accessories
Original: $3.50 to $21
GMA Deal: $1.75 to $10.50
50% savings
Valid: 6/6/19
Unique and colorful, Toggles for Goggles are the fun accessory that allows children to personalize and easily identify their goggles. They’re easy to pop on and off so changing the toggle combinations is seamless. Toggles for Goggles are universal to most goggles and can be easily secured to goggle straps. Choose from eight pre-selected packages of six emojis or opt for individual letters to spell a name. Shipping is $2.79.
My Audio Pet: Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers
Original: $40
GMA Deal: $20
50% savings
Valid: 6/6/19
Pool or beach, boating or kayaking, these small portable, powerful speakers are not only waterproof, they even float. Packing unbelievable sound, My Audio Pet speakers create a big audio experience. They also have a built-in selfie remote and can be paired together for even larger sound. Four styles. Shipping is $4.99 or free with the purchase of three or more.
Savino: Wine Saving Carafes
Original: $30 to $50
GMA Deal: $15 to $25
50% savings
Valid: 6/6/19
Forget pumps and special corks, just pour your wine in the Savino system and watch it save and protect your wine. Made in America, Savino keeps both red and white wine fresh by creating a physical barrier between the wine and the air, allowing it to taste great glass after glass. This will seal your wine automatically – all you have to do is pour and Savino does the rest. Choose plastic or glass. (Savino can also be used for juice, iced coffee, milk and other non-carbonated drinks.) Shipping is $6.95 or free for orders over $74.
Big Mouth: Pool Floats, Yard Sprinklers & Coolers
Original: $25 to $60
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $30
50% savings
Valid: 6/6/19
Make a big splash at the pool or beach with larger-than-life pool floats. Loved by all ages, these are great for vacations, parties or yourself. There are three categories to choose from: ginormous sprinklers, which are over 6’ tall; pool floats in fun styles including an alien head, chameleon, hula skirt; or beach cooler bags, which are insulated and fold completely flat for easy storage. Shipping ranges from $4.99 to $8.99, depending on the size of your order.
