'GMA' Deals and Steals on phone cases, rain ponchos, foot balm and bottle chiller

If you're on the go this summer, Tory Johnson has exclusive "Deals and Steals" on favorite products to make your life easier.
"GMA" viewers can score big savings on everything from travel yoga mats to backpacks, phone cases and more.
The deals start at just $3.75 and are all at least 50% off!
Sonix: Phone Cases
Original: $35
GMA Deal: $17.50 + FREE SHIPPING
50% savings
Valid: 8/8/19
High quality, protective and trend-driven, Sonix phone cases are built to last. Sonix cases feature a scratch resistant protective coating with raised shock-absorbent sides for full protection on the screen and camera, while providing easy access to ports and practical press buttons. Options available for iPhone, Galaxy and Google Pixel. Free shipping!
BottleKeeper: Bottle Insulator
Original: $35 to $37
GMA Deal: $16.50 to $18.50
50%-52% savings
Valid: 8/8/19
As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," simply insert a chilled beer bottle into the insulated BottleKeeper to keep your beer colder longer and protected from breakage in a backyard, boat or ballgame. This 12oz BottleKeeper features a powder coated finish for added durability, has a bottle opener in the cap and a tether to keep it attached. There are 15 colors. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders over $50.
Honey House Naturals: All-Natural Skincare
Original: $7.50 to $24
GMA Deal: $3.75 to $12
50% savings
Valid: 8/8/19
Experience long-lasting, effective skincare from Honey House Naturals. All-natural, made with superior quality ingredients and free of fillers and chemicals, this assortment includes a variety of Bee Bars, which are actually lotion. The Bee Bar can be picked up and warmed by your hands or skin – the essential oils and butters are released and can be gently massaged into the skin. Because this is not made with water, it won’t dry out over time. Bee Manly Foot Bars are great for dry, cracked feet. Shipping is $6.50 or free for orders over $40.
MALIBU SKYE: Callie Backpack
Original: $70
GMA Deal: $35 + FREE SHIPPING
50% savings
Valid: 8/8/19
Stylish and functional, the Callie backpack is made of high quality vegan leather and designed with decorative accents. Featuring an adjustable and detachable shoulder strap, front zipper, interior and exterior pockets, the Callie also includes a matching wristlet. Fully lined in an assortment of gorgeous solid and bi-color combinations, this can be worn as a backpack or shoulder bag. 18 options. Free shipping!
YOGO: Folding Travel Yoga Mat
Original: $62
GMA Deal: $31
50% savings
Valid: 8/8/19
Take yoga anywhere with YOGO. This full size, portable yoga mat folds up and snaps with attached straps. Instead of rolling, folding allows the top the stay clean. Made of natural rubber, this has an incredibly sticky grip for yoga. Clean in the shower and hang by the straps to dry. Six patterns. Limit two units per order. Shipping is $5.
RainCaper: Rain Poncho
Original: $65 to $72
GMA Deal: $29.25 to $36 + FREE SHIPPING
50%-55% savings
Valid: 8/8/19
Founded by a mother and daughter, RainCaper is more than just a rain poncho: it’s a travel cape. Reversible, packable, windproof and lightweight, the hooded RainCaper will keep you dry while you’re on-the-go. The silky-soft material is breathable and can be worn as a rain jacket alone or over your coat. It's the perfect travel companion and ideal for game days, too. Over 25 styles from the classic and fine art collections. Free shipping!
