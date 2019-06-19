'GMA' Deals and Steals to go green and choose clean originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com
Tory Johnson is back with a special edition of "Deals and Steals" on products to help you choose clean and go green.
Score big savings on everything from solar lanterns and disposable grills to natural skincare, silk pillowcases and more.
The deals start at $4.50 and are all at least 50% off!
Lotus: Produce Bags & Trolley Bags
Original: $25 to $50
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $25
50% savings
Valid: 6/20/19
Swap disposable plastic bags for an eco-friendly alternative. Lotus’ set of nine produce bags are lightweight and hold over 25lbs. Lotus trolley bags come in a set of four, one of which is insulated, designed for standard shopping carts. With durable double-stitching, these reusable sets replace paper or plastic and go from cart to car to kitchen. Everything stores easily for your next trip to the store. Shipping ranges from $3.50 to $9.99, depending on size of your order.
Bee’s Wrap: Reusable Food Storage Wrap
Original: $15 to $19
GMA Deal: $7.50 to $9.50
50% savings
Valid: 6/20/19
Washable, reusable and compostable, Bee’s Wrap is the natural alternative to plastic wrap for food storage. Wrap cheese, half a lemon, bread or use it to cover a bowl or pack a snack. The warmth of your hands will soften the wrap and it will hold its shape when it cools, creating a seal. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $50.
RuMe: Matching Tote Sets
Original: $30
GMA Deal: $15
50% savings
Valid: 6/20/19
For travel, shopping and everyday errands, RuMe’s reusable totes are eco-friendly and durable. Machine washable and water resistant, each tote can be folded into small rolls for carrying or storage. Each set includes a mini, medium and macro tote. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $45.
CasusGrill: Set of 3 Disposable Grills
Original: $45
GMA Deal: $22.50 for 3
50% savings
Valid: 6/20/19
Grill on-the-go. CasusGrill is made from all natural and sustainable materials – bamboo, cardboard and lava rocks. This portable grill is biodegradable; it can be composted, recycled or thrown in the trash. CasusGrill is ready to cook in five minutes and will provide over one hour of cook time. Shipping is $5 or free for orders over $40.
LuminAID: Solar Lanterns
Original: $18 to $70
GMA Deal: $9 to $35
50% savings
Valid: 6/20/19
LuminAID solar lanterns let you bring rechargeable light anywhere. No need for batteries or outlets, just use the power of the sun to charge the lanterns. As seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, LuminAID has several options, including a 2-in-1 lantern and phone charger. Limit four units per order. Shipping is $4.99.
Green Toys: Assorted Toys
Original: $15 to $44
GMA Deal: $7.50 to $22
50% savings
Valid: 6/20/19
Made from 100% recycled plastic and recyclable at end-of-use, Green Toys has a commitment to sustainability and playfulness for its products and packaging. Fifteen options, ranging from tea sets and gardening kits to fire station playset and dough set, which is made with organic flour. The OceanBound Tide Pool set is made with recycled plastic collected from coastlines and waterways that would otherwise flow into the water if not diverted. Shipping is $5.99 or free for orders over $30.
Odacité Skincare: Natural Skincare
Original: $36 to $98
GMA Deal: $18 to $49 + FREE SHIPPING
50% savings
Valid: 6/20/19
Odacité marries the best of two worlds: luxurious French skincare and green California living. Natural and PETA-certified vegan, this assortment of skincare includes a variety of serums to target different areas of concern – from pimple treatment to hydration. The Gua Sha Beauty Tool helps firm facial contours and awakening the skin’s natural glow. Free shipping!
PURSOMA: Bath Soaks & Body Brush
Original: $18 to $70
GMA Deal: $9 to $35
50% savings
Valid: 6/20/19
De-stress for mind-body rejuvenation with Pursoma. Each clean, non-toxic sea salt bath soak treatment aims to treat the body and give you a natural glow. Each soak is dye-free, gluten-free, vegan and cruelty-free. The dry Body Brush is designed to stimulate the lymphatic system. Shipping is $5.95 or free for orders over $50.
Good Dye Young: Hair Color & Hair Care
Original: $18 to $30
GMA Deal: $9 to $15
50% savings
Valid: 6/20/19
Spark your creativity and self-expression with this line of cruelty-free color and hair care. Each product is fragranced with essential oils and free of sulfates. Temporary and semi-permanent hair color is available in vibrant options. Shipping is $8 or free for orders over $40.
Naturopathica: Herbal Skincare
Original: $29 to $114
GMA Deal: $14.50 to $57
50% savings
Valid: 6/20/19
Beauty rooted in wellness – Naturopathica draws on holistic healing practices and naturopathic principles to create potent herbal skincare. Naturopathica only sources clean, sustainable ingredients and never use any known allergens or irritants. Fourteen options include the Vitamin C15 Wrinkle Repair Serum, Manuka Honey Cleansing Balm, Carrot Seed Soothing Facial Oil and more. Shipping is $8.
Primal Elements: Bath & Body Products
Original: $10.50 to $60
GMA Deal: $4.50 to $28
50%-57% savings
Valid: 6/20/19
Pamper yourself with high quality bath and body products. Featuring Primal Element's new deodorant that's free of aluminum, baking soda, alcohol, parabens and sulfate, this unique formula is rich is natural oils. Shampoo and conditioner bars, which eliminate plastic bottles, bubble bath salt sets and soaps are also available. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $45.
NIGHT: Clean Silk Beauty Pillowcase
Original: $110 to $120
GMA Deal: $40 to $50 + FREE SHIPPING
58%-63% savings
Valid: 6/20/19
Free from unnecessary chemicals and dyes, the NIGHT Clean Silk pillowcase is designed to promote better skin and hair. Made from 100% all-natural untreated silk fibers, this pillowcase harnesses the power of nature without any harmful chemical processing. Available in Standard/Queen and King. Free shipping!
