'GMA' Deals and Steals to go green and choose clean originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Tory Johnson is back with a special edition of "Deals and Steals" on products to help you choose clean and go green.

Score big savings on everything from solar lanterns and disposable grills to natural skincare, silk pillowcases and more.

The deals start at $4.50 and are all at least 50% off!

Lotus: Produce Bags & Trolley Bags

Original: $25 to $50

GMA Deal: $12.50 to $25

50% savings

Valid: 6/20/19

Swap disposable plastic bags for an eco-friendly alternative. Lotus’ set of nine produce bags are lightweight and hold over 25lbs. Lotus trolley bags come in a set of four, one of which is insulated, designed for standard shopping carts. With durable double-stitching, these reusable sets replace paper or plastic and go from cart to car to kitchen. Everything stores easily for your next trip to the store. Shipping ranges from $3.50 to $9.99, depending on size of your order.

Bee’s Wrap: Reusable Food Storage Wrap

Original: $15 to $19

GMA Deal: $7.50 to $9.50

50% savings

Valid: 6/20/19

