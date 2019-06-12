'GMA' Deals and Steals on beach towels, speakers and summer winners originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com
Tory Johnson has exclusive "Deals and Steals" on awesome products that are must-haves for summer.
Score big savings on everything from Bluetooth speakers to chic and lightweight beach towels, activewear and more.
The deals start at $3.50 and are all at least 50% off!
Find all of Tory's "Deals and Steals" on her special deals website, GMADeals.com.
Speaqua Sound Co.: Bluetooth Speakers
Original: $25 to $65
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $32.50
50% savings
Valid: 6/12/19
Take your music with you. From pool or beach to camping or biking, Speaqua’s small, powerful speakers will accompany any of your adventures. Two options: The Cruiser is sand-proof and can be paired with another speaker; The Barnacle Plus is waterproof and floats and has 4GB of built-in memory so you can store 1,000 songs directly into your speaker to leave your phone behind. Shipping is $4.95.
Milo Gift Shop: Quick Dry Reversible Towel
Original: $38
GMA Deal: $19
50% savings
Valid: 6/12/19
This chic, lightweight beach towel is not only ultra-absorbent but it’s compact, making it great for packing. Made from 100% Turkish cotton and pre-washed for extra softness, these quick-dry towels are reversible and sand-resistant. Long and thin enough to be worn as a sarong or a blanket scarf. These are also space saving alternatives to bath towels. Limit four units per order. Shipping is $3.95.
Tech Candy: Techcessories
Original: $7 to $31
GMA Deal: $3.50 to $15.50
50%-54% savings
Valid: 6/12/19
Tech Candy’s techcessories provide the technology you need with style that makes them fashionable. Colorful, functional and fun, this assortment includes tech wipes, cleaning compound for keyboards, multi-port outlets and phone protection pouch, which keeps your phone protected around sand and water and floats in water. Shipping is $5.99 or free for orders over $100.
RBX Active: Activewear
Original: $27 to $36
GMA Deal: $13.50 to $18
50% savings
Valid: 6/12/19
Hit the gym, run errands or hang out in style. RBX Active makes it easy to be comfortable and stylish with its assortment of on-trend activewear. The high-quality flexible fabrics are designed to enhance mobility and feature fashionable details including keyholes, mesh and ruching. This assortment includes leggings, tunics, tanks and capris. Sizes range from S-3X. Shipping is $2.99 or free for orders over $50.
Sprigs: Wrist Wallets, Armbands and Belts
Original: $20 to $30
GMA Deal: $10 to $15
50% savings
Valid: 6/12/19
Enjoy the outdoors and allow yourself to be hands-free while having all of your essentials at your fingertips. Whether you’re working out, running errands or sightseeing, Sprigs’ accessories allow you to comfortably carry your items securely. The Wrist Wallet has two pockets to store cash, keys, credit cards and phone. The Armband has a form-fitting pouch for phone and the inner silicone grip keeps it in place. The Storage and Active Belts have spacious pockets, are easy to adjust and lightweight. Limit six units per order. Shipping is $4.95.
TushBaby: Hip Baby Carrier
Original: $79
GMA Deal: $39.50
50% savings
Valid: 6/12/19
Started by a mom and seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, TushBaby is changing the way parents carry their babies with a simple hip seat. The memory foam seat provides comfort for little ones while it takes the strain and pain off of parents’ backs and arms. The supportive belt evenly distributes the baby’s weight. The storage area within the seat holds diapers, wipes and changing essentials with side pockets for keys, phone and wallet. TushBaby is designed for 8lbs to 44lbs. Shipping is $7.95.
