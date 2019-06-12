'GMA' Deals and Steals on beach towels, speakers and summer winners originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Tory Johnson has exclusive "Deals and Steals" on awesome products that are must-haves for summer.

Score big savings on everything from Bluetooth speakers to chic and lightweight beach towels, activewear and more.

The deals start at $3.50 and are all at least 50% off!

Find all of Tory's "Deals and Steals" on her special deals website, GMADeals.com.

Deal Details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

Speaqua Sound Co.: Bluetooth Speakers

Original: $25 to $65

GMA Deal: $12.50 to $32.50

50% savings

Valid: 6/12/19

gma-speaqua.com

Take your music with you. From pool or beach to camping or biking, Speaqua’s small, powerful speakers will accompany any of your adventures. Two options: The Cruiser is sand-proof and can be paired with another speaker; The Barnacle Plus is waterproof and floats and has 4GB of built-in memory so you can store 1,000 songs directly into your speaker to leave your phone behind. Shipping is $4.95.

Milo Gift Shop: Quick Dry Reversible Towel

Original: $38

GMA Deal: $19

50% savings

Valid: 6/12/19

gma-milogiftshop.com

