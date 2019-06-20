'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner says her dad was 'beyond pleased' she married Joe Jonas originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Sophie Turner had her father's blessing before marrying Joe Jonas.

In a new episode of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's podcast -- The HFPA in Conversation -- the "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" actress said her dad was "beyond pleased" that she wed a musician.

"Well, he's getting into the Jonas Brothers," the "Game of Thrones" star said. "I don't think they were his demographic! But he's getting into them now and he loves them and the new music is fantastic."

She adds, "So yeah, my dad was beyond pleased when I married a musician because it was always kind of, 'You have to marry a rugby player or a musician!' So I got one of them right."

(MORE: 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner split from Joe Jonas before they wed)

Turner, 23, and Jonas, 29, tied the knot on May 1 in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards. They plan on having a more formal ceremony in France sometime this summer.

Turner admits she’s still getting used to calling Jonas her "husband."

"I keep going from boyfriend, to fiancé, to husband, I can't figure out what to say!" she said.

"It's early days but we're very happy."