Members of the Fulton County grand jury that voted to indict former President Donald Trump on Monday are facing threats after their personal information was shared online, authorities said Thursday.

"The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is aware that personal information of members of the Fulton County Grand Jury is being shared on various platforms," the sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday.

MORE: What's in the sweeping Trump racketeering indictment in Georgia

"As the lead agency, our investigators are working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to track down the origin of threats in Fulton County and other jurisdictions," the statement said.

"We take this matter very seriously and are coordinating with our law enforcement partners to respond quickly to any credible threat and to ensure the safety of those individuals who carried out their civic duty," said the statement.

In recent days the information of grand jurors has been circulating online.

The FBI is also investigating threats against Fulton County officials, an FBI spokesperson said Thursday.

"FBI Atlanta is aware of threats of violence against Fulton County officials and is working with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, FBI Atlanta spokesperson Tony Thomas said in a statement.

PHOTO: Fulton County Sheriff officers block off a street in front of the Fulton County Courthouse on Aug. 7, 2023 in Atlanta. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"Individuals found responsible for making threats in violation of state and/or federal laws will be prosecuted," the FBI statement said.

Trump and 18 others were charged Monday in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

The former president says his actions were not illegal and that the investigation is politically motivated.

Grand jurors in Trump Georgia case face threats after identities shared online: Sheriff originally appeared on abcnews.go.com