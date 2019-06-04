'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow shares funny photo with co-star Courteney Cox: 'I've never looked better' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

"Friends" co-stars and real-life sidekicks Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox love playing around with filters.

Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay during the show's 10-year run, posted a funny selfie with Cox on Instagram on Sunday. Naturally, fans of the '90s cult sitcom loved it.

The star captioned the post, "I’ve never looked better. And Courteney too." Cox commented back, "We really do Lisa. We really do."

The post comes after Cox, who played Monica Geller on the show, shared her own "Friends" throwback last month.

She posted a photo with her former castmates from a trip to Las Vegas years ago.

"The one where the six of us went to Vegas and no one knew we were F.R.I.E.N.D.S yet #tbt #beforeitaired #lovetheseguys," she captioned the group shot, featuring herself with Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry.

"Look at that! Thanks again Jimmy Burrows. Love you Courteney," Kudrow commented on the post, referencing the show's famed director, James Burrows, who sent them on the trip.