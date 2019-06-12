Former Stanford sailing coach dodges prison term in 'Varsity Blues' college entrance scam originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

The former Stanford University sailing coach charged in the massive "Varsity Blues" college entrance cheating scam avoided a prison term Wednesday when he became the first defendant in the nationwide scandal to be sentenced.

John Vandemore was sentenced in Boston federal court to six months of home detention and two years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

Vandemore, 42, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering. Of the 22 defendants who have pleaded guilty, he was the first to be sentenced.

PHOTO: Stanford University sailing coach John Vandemoer walks into the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Mass. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images) More

Vandemore had faced a sentence of 27 to 33 months in prison, but U.S. District Court Judge Rya Zobel departed from the suggested sentencing guidelines, concluding "he's probably the least culpable in this case" and saying that it was hard to justify sending him to prison.

Technically, Zobel sentenced Vandemore to one day in prison, accounting for the time he spent in jail following his arrest in March.

During Wednesday's court hearing, Vandemore apologized to those he said he hurt, including his wife, sister, father and friends, as well as his former Stanford team, the sailing community, and the sailing alumni of the Palo Alto, California, university.

"I love you and I'm truly sorry," Vandemore said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Rosen vigorously argued for a 13-month prison sentence for Vandemore, and he read several letters from high school students who were disheartened by the scandal, in which Vandemore and other coaches at elite colleges allegedly accepted bribes in exchange for helping get students from wealthy families into their schools.

“This is unfair," Rosen said of the sentence handed down by Zobel. "This is totally unfair. This system is rigged. It is broken... If we give just a slap on the wrist instead of real punishment ... we’re shortchanging not only the criminal justice system but all those kids in high school.”

PHOTO: Cyclists ride by Hoover Tower on the Stanford University campus, March 12, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, FILE) More

But Zobel was unmoved by Rosen's argument and expressed skepticism that Vandemore personally benefited from the scam, citing evidence that he gave all of the bribe money to the Stanford sailing program.

“I don’t know what we’re fighting about other than for your other cases," Zobel told Rosen.

Vandemore's lawyer, Robert Fisher, countered that his client should not be made an example in the widespread cheating scam.

(MORE: Massive college admissions cheating scandal snares Hollywood stars and the wealthy)

“It’s unfortunate John has to be the first to go through this," Fisher said. "I really don’t think this is about him."

“He is doing anything and everything he can to rebuild his life," Fisher added. "He’s been working extremely hard on this. You have a gentleman here today who has taken all the right steps. He admits he made a mistake. He’s remorseful and paid a very, very significant price.”

On March 13, federal prosecutors announced that 50 people, including 33 wealthy parents, were charged in the largest college cheating scam ever prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Those indicted included actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, who prosecutors said allegedly paid bribes to William "Rick" Singer, who masterminded the scam.

Singer, the owner of a college counseling service and a sham charity called Key Worldwide Foundation, allegedly accepted bribes totaling $25 million from parents between 2011 and 2018 to guarantee their children's admission to elite schools. Singer, in turn, paid bribes to coaches, who allegedly claimed the students were recruited athletes despite never having played the sport they were recruited for.

Story continues