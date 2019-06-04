Former sheriff's deputy arrested in connection to Parkland school shooting originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

A Broward County, Florida, sheriff's deputy has been fired and arrested on felony charges in connection to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Deputy Scot Peterson, 56, was arrested on seven counts of neglect of a child, three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury, according to a news release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“The FDLE investigation shows former Deputy Peterson did absolutely nothing to mitigate the MSD shooting that killed 17 children, teachers and staff and injured 17 others,” said FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen in a statement. “There can be no excuse for his complete inaction and no question that his inaction cost lives."

As a result of an internal investigation, Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony announced that Peterson and Sergeant Brian Miller were both terminated after they were found to have "neglected their duties at MSD High School," the sheriff's office said.

