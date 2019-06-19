Former 'Bachelor' star Ben Higgins reacts to ex Lauren Bushnell's engagement originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Former "Bachelor" contestant Lauren Bushnell recently got engaged to country singer Chris Lane.

The couple received thousands of congrats from fans on social media, and Bushnell's ex, Ben Higgins, whom she met on "The Bachelor," even weighed in to offer his best wishes.

On his “Almost Famous” podcast on Tuesday, Higgins said, "Lauren, congratulations. We’re thrilled for you. You found a man that you love without any pressure and… I could not be more excited for you."

The reality star and podcast host also shared that he hopes that her engagement will further separate him from her. “I hope for Lauren and myself, is that my life isn’t as closely tied to Lauren anymore," he shared. "I hope that this separates us."

"I think that it’s great… Lauren has found an amazing man to spend her life with and we’re gonna move on. It’s good for all," he added.

Higgins has also moved on and is currently dating Jessica Clarke, who he called, "someone special," when he announced their relationship in February.