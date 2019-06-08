Food 'farmacies,' produce prescriptions gain lawmaker support originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

From buy one get one free produce "food bucks" to "farmacy" prescriptions for fresh fruits and vegetables, lawmakers have turned small pilot programs into federally funded efforts that advocates and members of Congress hope will make healthier eating more affordable.

“Since good nutrition is a critical part of our overall health, doctors can play an important role in encouraging healthier eating,” Senator Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan said in a statement. “I included produce prescriptions in the Farm Bill to expand the ways families can access the healthy food they need to lead healthy lives.”

She helped create the Produce Prescription program which makes fruits and vegetables more affordable for families in need while strengthening the connection between health and nutrition. The initiative also aims to help local food economies as native farmers sell their produce to other members of the community. Permanent funding was provided through The 2018 Farm Bill.

Funding will help other projects across the country that have already seen success.

The specific provision was modeled after a program in Flint, Michigan – a partnership between Michigan State University and Hurley Children’s Center – which provides children with a $15 prescription that may be “filled” for fresh fruits and vegetables at the Flint Farmers’ Market or through the Flint Fresh Mobile Market.

Hurley offers both produce prescriptions through the children's center and food "Farmacy" referrals that have expanded to additional clinics in Genesee County.

“We wanted to make sure we were hitting our most vulnerable populations,” said Alisa Craig, administrator of wellness and population health at Hurley Medical Center. “It doesn't matter the age of the patient. We can impact pediatric clinics, adult clinics and geriatric clinics. We’re trying to reach the most vulnerable folks in our county not just the city of Flint.”

With applications closing soon, Stabenow hopes that federal funds will draw in other private investors, expansion to already existing programs and allow new communities to start programs of their own.

Portia Boggs, associate director of advancement and communications for Local Food Hub, which has six locations in Virginia, explained their sites are currently applying for Produce Prescription funding. “We are currently working on the application for Produce Prescription funding,” said Boggs. “We are hoping to use it to expand to more sites throughout Virginia.”

Not all Food “Farmacies” operate the same, but most locations offer specific funds per week for patients to get local produce during growing seasons.

At The FARMacy in West Virginia, Dr. Carol Greco and her team provide $20 a week for 16-22 weeks for patients to buy fresh produce.

“West Virginia has some of the worst health-related statistics in the country,” said Greco. “We truly believe that food is medicine and it can help our patients' overall health.”

According to the 2018 West Virginia Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, West Virginia is the second highest state in the "prevalence of general health of adults as either fair or poor." West Virginia also ranks first in the nation for the "prevalence of poor physical health, poor mental health, and activity limitations due to poor physical or mental health."

