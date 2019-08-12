Flying umbrella impales teenage boy at Massachusetts beach originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital Friday after being impaled by a flying umbrella on a Massachusetts beach, authorities said.

The 13-year-old boy was at Good Harbor Beach in Glouchester on Friday afternoon when a gust of wind picked up the umbrella, which then struck and punctured his shoulder, according to the Gloucester Fire Department.

Witnesses told ABC Boston affiliate WCVB that the teen was bleeding profusely and bystanders helped apply a tourniquet before emergency crews arrived on scene.

"I was sitting right here, and a little gust of wind came up, and the umbrella popped straight up in the air," one witness said. "The kid was standing in the way on the beach. He couldn't get out of the way."

First responders carried the boy off the beach and transported him to a local hospital.

The teen sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive, according to the Gloucester Fire Department.