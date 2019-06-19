Florida Georgia Line shows how Country Cares for Kids, bringing tour to St. Jude in Memphis originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Florida Georgia Line put on the biggest concert St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has ever seen earlier this month, bringing the entire lineup of their "Can’t Say I Ain’t Country" tour to the hospital's Memphis campus.

Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, Canaan Smith and HARDY all entertained patients and their families on Saturday prior to their show that night in Southaven, Mississippi.

(MORE: 'GMA' Country Playlist: Florida Georgia Line Sings 'H.O.L.Y.')

Shoutout to our friends at country radio, @DanAndShay, @MorganWallen, @HardyMusic and @canaansmith for bringing an insane amount of energy to these shows🤘🚀🔥 We’re just getting started boys. Lettttt’s gooo!!!! ⚓️🥃🌊 📸: @danilolewiscom pic.twitter.com/ND3HOuwEPH — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) June 17, 2019

thank you @stjude + @flagaline for inviting us to be a part of such a special day in memphis. @stjude is truly one of the most wonderful places on earth, and we’re so proud of our country music community for all that it has contributed towards saving lives. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CqhwctVLiA — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) June 18, 2019

After the up-close-and-personal show, the significant others stuck around for a personal tour of the hospital, which was founded by actor and comedian Danny Thomas, while the singers went off to perform.

Country music enjoys an especially close relationship with the hospital, which works to cure childhood cancer and other diseases.

(MORE: Country Music Awards: An interview with Florida Georgia Line)

Since Alabama’s Randy Owen founded the Country Cares for Kids campaign 30 years ago, artists, fans and radio stations have raised more than $800 million for the facility, where no family ever receives a bill.

But Florida Georgia Line wasn't done connecting with their audience and fans. Over the weekend, they delivered a new wheelchair to a veteran in need.

Because of our friends at over at @IndyFund we were able to be part of such a special moment last night. Honored to have been able to present Greg Dotson with an all-terrain tracked wheelchair during the show in Dallas. We love you brother 🙏 https://t.co/WZ3HQBxeQb — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) June 15, 2019

"Because of our friends at over at @IndyFund we were able to be part of such a special moment last night. Honored to have been able to present Greg Dotson with an all-terrain tracked wheelchair during the show in Dallas. We love you brother," the boys tweeted.

Wow, keep spreading the love boys.