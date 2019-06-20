Fiance of woman killed in Dallas crane collapse recalls tragedy: 'It happened so fast'

It was just like any other Sunday.

Eric Ridenhour was making grilled cheese sandwiches while his fiancee, Kiersten Smith, sat on the couch behind him watching television in their Dallas apartment on the afternoon of June 9.

"Everything kind of just went dark, like this," Ridenhour, 29, told ABC News as he snapped his fingers. "I don't remember hearing a sound."

Suddenly, a thunderstorm with near hurricane-force winds rolled through the area and toppled a construction crane onto their five-story apartment complex. The crane smashed through multiple floors of the Elan City Lights residential building, including theirs.

"It happened so fast, and the first words out my mouth were my fiancee's name," Ridenhour said in an emotional interview set to air Thursday on "Good Morning America."

"I don't know how many times I said her name," he continued. "I screamed her name and I could not find her."

PHOTO: This photo provided by Michael Santana shows the scene after a crane collapsed into Elan City Lights apartments in Dallas amid severe thunderstorms Sunday, June 9, 2019. (Michael Santana via AP) More

Their apartment ripped apart, Smith, 29, was found by firefighters and taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Ridenhour described his late fiancee as "a beautiful, caring person" whose humility and positive attitude empowered him.

"She makes it hard to grieve," he told ABC News. "When I look back on my memories, all I can do is smile. I guess that's a blessing and a curse."

Ridenhour, a content creator for applications, and Smith, a human resources specialist who was recently promoted, were planning to get married in September.

PHOTO: Eric Ridenhour spoke to 'GMA' on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, about the death of his fiancee, Kiersten Smith, 29, when a crane collapsed on their apartment in Dallas earlier this month. (ABC News) More

Ridenhour said he never wanted to get married, until he met Smith.

"The moment I saw her at work on the elevator, I was infatuated," he recalled. "We clicked."

The crane tore through many apartments and crushed an adjacent parking garage. Five other people were hospitalized for injuries, but all were expected to recover.

"Time is really precious," Ridenhour told ABC News. "In a split second, everything that you love can be gone."

PHOTO: A crane collapsed in Dallas, Texas, June 29, 2019. (ABC News) More

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Labor, is investigating the deadly incident and will determine an exact cause.

An OSHA official told ABC News that Bigge Crane and Rigging Co., which owns the collapsed crane, has been hit with 17 safety violations since 2013. That year, the California-based company was fined $56,700 for nine "serious" safety violations after a crane collapsed at a nuclear plant in Arkansas, killing a worker and injuring others. The company contested some of the violations and the fine was later reduced to $28,000 in a settlement.

Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. said the collapsed crane in Dallas was not in service during the storm.

