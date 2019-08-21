Fenty Beauty drops the brand's first brow pencils in 14 shades originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Since its initial launch, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty has been celebrated for inclusive products, and now the brand is rolling out eyebrow pencils that have many people really excited.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the new Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencils & Styler would officially launch on Aug. 23 at Sephora.

"I’m obsessed with doing my own brows because it’s so personal and there’s a particular way I like them. I love this brow pencil because it gives you the ultimate control and makes it really easy to get any brow shape," Rihanna said in a statement.

One of the standout features of the latest eyebrow launch is that it comes in 14 shades created to be wearable on everything from strawberry blonde to the deepest black hair colors.

There is also an ultra-fine retractable tip to help users easily get hair-like precision as well as a waterproof formula to keep color on your brows, and not smudged or faded.

In addition to the design of the pencil, a built-in paddle brush is included as well to help you shape and further define your eyebrows.

This new launch is a first for the brand, and fans are super excited to get their hands on it.

A few people left comments on an image of the eyeshadow pencils posted on Fenty Beauty's Instagram page saying, "Now I can finally wear a whole FENTY face!"

Another chimed in showing how this might affect her finances saying, "My bank account is crying, but oh well."