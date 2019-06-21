Late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld honored at star-studded tribute event originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Stars and fashion insiders gathered on Wednesday to pay their respects to late fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld.

The celebration of his life, called "Karl Forever," was organized by Fendi, Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld's label at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

Opera and theater director Robert Carsen directed and designed the tribute event for Lagerfeld, who died in February..

Notable attendees included Anna Wintour, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Stella McCartney, Helen Mirren, French First Lady Brigitte Macron, former French First Lady Carla Bruni, Valentino Garavani and Takashi Murakami, among others.

Stars like Tilda Swinton and Cara Delevingne read poems at the memorial to honor Lagerfeld, while artists like Pharrell and Lang Lang performed musical numbers for the crowd, while paying tribute to their friend.

German Cornejo's Dance Company also took the stage for a magical performance.

Lang Lang, Cara Delevingne, Lil Buck, Robert Carsen, Tilda Swinton, Pharell Williams and Helen Mirren pose on stage during the Karl Lagerfeld Homage at Grand Palais on June 20, 2019, in Paris.

Supermodels like Claudia Schiffer and Gigi Hadid were also in attendance.

The late designer's namesake label shared a video of the event celebrating his life.

At the time of Lagerfeld's death, Chanel released a statement about the immeasurable impact of its creative director.

People attend an event to honor the late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld at the Grand Palais in Paris, June 20, 2019.

"He was one of the most influential and celebrated designers of the 21st century and an iconic, universal symbol of style," the statement read. "Driven by a phenomenal sense of creativity, Karl was passionate, powerful and intensely curious. He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy as one of the greatest designers of our time, and there are no words to express how much he will be missed."