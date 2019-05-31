Fans can see 'Toy Story 4' a little early, catch up on past films through AMC marathon event originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

We are just three weeks away from the latest adventure with Woody, Buzz and the gang for "Toy Story 4" and there's a fun way for fans to catch up on all the action!

It's no Marvel movie marathon BUT AMC is planning a smaller marathon for "Toy Story."

Plus, you'll get to see the film a little early.

Starting June 20, "fans can be among the first to experience Disney and Pixar’s 'Toy Story 4' at the Opening Night Fan Event," the official website states.

"In addition to seeing the film one hour early, fans attending will receive a set of 'Toy Story 4' collectible character cards and be given a special event only concession offer."

See #ToyStory4 in theaters in 3 weeks. pic.twitter.com/7NsPUVKKjh — Toy Story 4 (@toystory) May 31, 2019

It's not as if Pixar needed any help selling tickets though.

Fandango reports that "Toy Story 4" is the new record holder for best first day pre-sales for an animated title, unseating the previous champ, 2018's "Incredibles 2," also a Disney/Pixar movie.

"Pixar's Toy Story movies mean the world to so many fans, and that's very much reflected in the record presales for 'Toy Story 4,'" Fandango managing editor Erik Davis said in a statement. "It's been nearly a decade since the adventures of Woody, Buzz and friends played out on the big screen, and so anticipation for this fourth installment is incredibly high."

#ToyStory4 to all other animated films as it sets a Fandango 24 hour pre-sales record: "Reach for the sky..." pic.twitter.com/cPxzVgcV4I — Fandango (@Fandango) May 30, 2019

Tickets went on sale on Fandango Tuesday and within the first 24 hours, the movie was already out-pacing sales for the animated hits "Incredibles 2" and "Finding Dory."

"Toy Story 4" hits theaters nationwide on June 21.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel Studios and ABC News.