Famous chefs' kids share their favorite recipes in new Food Network Magazine issue originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Food Network's hottest chefs are handing their aprons over to their mini-me's in the September issue of Food Network magazine.

The "Family" issue appears as an inset to the monthly edition of the magazine and feature recipes from the kids of Geoffrey Zakarian, Alex Guarnaschelli and Jeff Mauro, who all are between the ages of 10 and 12 years old.

Food Network Magazine special "Family" mini-magazine is guest-edited by the kids of Food Network stars.

"Kids are getting inspiration from every angle [on television] so we thought the timing was perfect to have the stars' kids come in for this," editor-in-chief Maile Carpenter told "GMA."

The mini-magazine is also guest edited by the children, Anna and Madeline Zakarian, Ava Clark, and Lorenzo Mauro — a first in the magazine's 11-year history.

"It's become cool to new things and try new foods and these kids grew up on Food Network. It's a Food Network generation," Carpenter added.

From a "GYOB" (Grind Your Own Burgers), to classic spaghetti bolognese, a whole roasted fish and a lemony risotto, these recipes prove that these children are no strangers to the kitchen. Their parents are, after all, some of the most talented chefs in the world.

See below for the full recipes and check out Food Network Magazine's September issue for even more delicious content.

You can find the special "Family" mini-magazine inside Food Network magazine's September issue.

Madeline Zakarian's Spaghetti Bolognese

Spaghetti Bolognese recipe by Geoffrey Zakarian's 12-year-old daughter, Madeline.

ACTIVE: 30 min

TOTAL: 2 hr

SERVES: 4 to 6 (plus extra sauce)

Ingredients

¼cup extra-virgin olive oil

1½pounds ground beef chuck

1½pounds ground veal

½pound ground mild Italian sausage

2white onions, chopped

2carrots, chopped

6cloves garlic, thinly sliced

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

½cup tomato paste

1small bunch thyme

1sprig rosemary

1cup dry red wine (or use beef stock)

2cups beef stock

228-ounce cans whole peeled San Marzano tomatoes, crushed by hand

13-inch piece pecorino romano cheese rind, plus shaved cheese for topping

1pound spaghetti

Directions

Heat a large Dutch oven over high heat. Add the olive oil, then the beef, veal and sausage; cook, breaking up the meat, until very well browned, eight minutes. Remove the meat to a plate, leaving the fat in the pan.

Pulse the onions, carrots and garlic in a food processor until the size of small pebbles. Add to the fat in the Dutch oven and cook, stirring, until soft, six to eight minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Return the meat and any juices to the Dutch oven. Stir in the tomato paste and cook, stirring, until brick red, about 10 minutes.

Tie the thyme and rosemary together with kitchen twine. Add the wine to the Dutch oven and cook until reduced by half, three to four minutes. Add the stock, tomatoes, herb bundle and cheese rind. Cover and simmer over medium-low heat until thickened, about 1½ hours. Season with salt and pepper.

About 20 minutes before serving, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cook as the label directs. Drain and toss with some of the sauce. Top with shaved cheese. Refrigerate the leftover sauce for up to three days or freeze up to one month.



