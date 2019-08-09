Famous chefs' kids share their favorite recipes in new Food Network Magazine issue originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com
Food Network's hottest chefs are handing their aprons over to their mini-me's in the September issue of Food Network magazine.
The "Family" issue appears as an inset to the monthly edition of the magazine and feature recipes from the kids of Geoffrey Zakarian, Alex Guarnaschelli and Jeff Mauro, who all are between the ages of 10 and 12 years old.
"Kids are getting inspiration from every angle [on television] so we thought the timing was perfect to have the stars' kids come in for this," editor-in-chief Maile Carpenter told "GMA."
The mini-magazine is also guest edited by the children, Anna and Madeline Zakarian, Ava Clark, and Lorenzo Mauro — a first in the magazine's 11-year history.
"It's become cool to new things and try new foods and these kids grew up on Food Network. It's a Food Network generation," Carpenter added.
From a "GYOB" (Grind Your Own Burgers), to classic spaghetti bolognese, a whole roasted fish and a lemony risotto, these recipes prove that these children are no strangers to the kitchen. Their parents are, after all, some of the most talented chefs in the world.
See below for the full recipes and check out Food Network Magazine's September issue for even more delicious content.
Madeline Zakarian's Spaghetti Bolognese
ACTIVE: 30 min
TOTAL: 2 hr
SERVES: 4 to 6 (plus extra sauce)
Ingredients
- ¼cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1½pounds ground beef chuck
- 1½pounds ground veal
- ½pound ground mild Italian sausage
- 2white onions, chopped
- 2carrots, chopped
- 6cloves garlic, thinly sliced
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
- ½cup tomato paste
- 1small bunch thyme
- 1sprig rosemary
- 1cup dry red wine (or use beef stock)
- 2cups beef stock
- 228-ounce cans whole peeled San Marzano tomatoes, crushed by hand
- 13-inch piece pecorino romano cheese rind, plus shaved cheese for topping
- 1pound spaghetti
Directions
Heat a large Dutch oven over high heat. Add the olive oil, then the beef, veal and sausage; cook, breaking up the meat, until very well browned, eight minutes. Remove the meat to a plate, leaving the fat in the pan.
Pulse the onions, carrots and garlic in a food processor until the size of small pebbles. Add to the fat in the Dutch oven and cook, stirring, until soft, six to eight minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Return the meat and any juices to the Dutch oven. Stir in the tomato paste and cook, stirring, until brick red, about 10 minutes.
Tie the thyme and rosemary together with kitchen twine. Add the wine to the Dutch oven and cook until reduced by half, three to four minutes. Add the stock, tomatoes, herb bundle and cheese rind. Cover and simmer over medium-low heat until thickened, about 1½ hours. Season with salt and pepper.
About 20 minutes before serving, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cook as the label directs. Drain and toss with some of the sauce. Top with shaved cheese. Refrigerate the leftover sauce for up to three days or freeze up to one month.
Anna Zakarian's Risotto with Parmesan and Lemon
ACTIVE: 45 min
TOTAL: 50 min
SERVES: 3 to 4
Ingredients
- 6cups chicken stock
- ¼cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
- ½Spanish onion, finely diced
- Kosher salt
- 1cup arborio rice
- ½cup dry white wine (or use chicken stock)
- 1cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
- 2tablespoons minced fresh chives, plus more for topping
- Grated zest of 1 lemon, plus 1 teaspoon juice
- Freshly ground pepper
Directions
Bring the chicken stock to a simmer in a large saucepan over medium heat.
Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a separate large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and a touch of salt and cook, stirring often, until the onion is tender, about eight minutes. Add the rice and cook, stirring, until toasted, about two minutes. Add the wine and cook until evaporated, two to four minutes.
Add 1 cup simmering chicken stock to the rice and cook, stirring constantly, until absorbed. Repeat, adding the stock 1 cup at a time, until the rice is al dente and creamy in texture, about 20 minutes. (You might not use all of the stock.)
When the rice is al dente, remove from the heat and stir in the cheese, chives and lemon juice. Stir in the remaining ¼ cup olive oil.
Divide the risotto among shallow bowls. Drizzle with olive oil, top with the lemon zest and more chives, and season with salt and pepper.
Ava Clark's Whole Roasted Fish
ACTIVE: 30 min
TOTAL: 45 min
SERVES: 4 to 6
Ingredients
- 2whole American black sea bass (1½ to 2 pounds each), scaled and gutted
- 2large lemons, cut into 5 rounds each
- 8sprigs thyme
- ¼cup extra-virgin olive oil
- Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
- ½cup fresh parsley
Directions
Line a baking sheet with foil and place in the oven; preheat to 450˚. Trim the fins off the fish with kitchen shears. Pat both the inside and outside of the fish dry with paper towels. Stuff the cavities with the lemon slices and thyme. Rub the olive oil on the outside of the fish and season inside and out with salt and pepper. Place the fish on the hot baking sheet in the oven (don’t remove the baking sheet from the oven), leaving a little room between each fish. Bake until the fish is tender and it flakes at the meatiest part closest to the head, 12 to 18 minutes. Use a large metal spatula (or two smaller ones) to transfer the fish to a platter. Top with the parsley.
Lorenzo Mauro's "GYOB” (Grind Your Own Burgers)
ACTIVE: 45 min
TOTAL: 1 hr 15 min
MAKES: 4
Ingredients
- 2pounds beef chuck roast, cut into 1-inch cubes
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
- 4tablespoons salted butter, at room temperature
- 4brioche buns, split
- 4slices American cheese
- Sliced avocado, for topping
- Steamed broccoli, for serving
Directions
Place the beef chunks on a baking sheet in a single layer, leaving a little space around each piece. Freeze the meat until it’s very firm and starting to harden around the edges but still pliable, 15 to 30 minutes. Freeze the blade of a food processor at the same time.
Place half of the meat in the food processor fitted with the chilled blade and pulse until coarsely ground, 10 to 15 one-second pulses, stopping to redistribute the meat with a wooden spoon around the bowl as necessary to ensure even grinding. Turn out the meat onto a baking sheet (just dump it out—try not to touch the meat too much). Repeat the grinding with the remaining meat. Spread the meat on the baking sheet and inspect carefully, discarding any long strands of gristle or large chunks of hard meat or fat. Season the meat with salt and pepper.
Divide the meat into four equal piles. Form the piles with your hands into four large thin patties, about four inches wide. The patties should be loosely packed.
Heat a large cast-iron skillet or large heavy griddle pan over high heat. Spread the butter on the cut sides of the buns. Toast the buns in the skillet until golden brown, about two minutes.
Working in two batches, add the beef patties to the skillet and immediately press them down once with a spatula; do not smoosh them again. Cook until crusty brown on the bottom, four to five minutes; flip once, top with a piece of cheese and cook until the other side is crusty and the cheese melts, about four more minutes. Place the burgers on the toasted buns; top with sliced avocado. Serve with steamed broccoli.