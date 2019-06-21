Explosions rock refinery in Philadelphia; no injuries reported originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Firefighters in Philadelphia were still battling a massive blaze at a Philadelphia Energy Solution refinery Friday morning that was ignited by a series of explosions shortly after 3 a.m.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Authorities in Philadelphia earlier had urged residents near the refinery, in south Philadelphia, to shelter in place until notified otherwise.

Update: Philadelphia Fire has narrowed the shelter-in-place request to 26th Street to the east, Schuylkill Expressway to the north, I-95 to the south, and 22nd Street to the east due to smoke and apparatus in the area. https://t.co/sku4tfdEuZ — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) June 21, 2019

A series of explosions rocked the PES refinery around 3:20 a.m., ABC Philadelphia station WPVI reported.

PHOTO: There was a series of explosions at a refinery in southwest Philadelphia early Friday morning. (@1nicetownbean via Twitter) More

HAPPENING NOW: Hazmat and fire crews attend scene of refinery fire in Philadelphia. https://t.co/NOQEtuH08i — ABC News (@ABC) June 21, 2019

Refinery employees were working at the time of the explosion but were far enough away from the initial explosion to escape unharmed.

ABC News' J. Gabriel Ware and Will Gretsky contributed to this developing story. Please check back for updates.