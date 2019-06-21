Explosions rock refinery in Philadelphia; no injuries reported

JUSTIN DOOM

Explosions rock refinery in Philadelphia; no injuries reported originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Firefighters in Philadelphia were still battling a massive blaze at a Philadelphia Energy Solution refinery Friday morning that was ignited by a series of explosions shortly after 3 a.m.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Authorities in Philadelphia earlier had urged residents near the refinery, in south Philadelphia, to shelter in place until notified otherwise.

A series of explosions rocked the PES refinery around 3:20 a.m., ABC Philadelphia station WPVI reported.

PHOTO: There was a series of explosions at a refinery in southwest Philadelphia early Friday morning. (@1nicetownbean via Twitter)

Refinery employees were working at the time of the explosion but were far enough away from the initial explosion to escape unharmed.

ABC News' J. Gabriel Ware and Will Gretsky contributed to this developing story. Please check back for updates.