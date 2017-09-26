Exclusive first look at John Travolta as mob boss John Gotti in 'Gotti'

Good Morning America has the exclusive first look at the new trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming crime drama Gotti.

"New York is the greatest city in the world, my city," John Gotti, played by John Travolta in the film, says in the film’s trailer. "I was a kid in these streets, and I made it to the top."

The film follows Gotti's infamous rise as he becomes the head of the notorious Gambino crime family in New York. It looks at Gotti’s life over the course of three decades, and especially examines his relationship with his wife, Victoria Gotti, who is played in the film by Travolta's real-life wife, Kelly Preston.

Travolta told ABC News last September that he got into character by borrowing some of Gotti's real accessories during filming.

"I got to wear his real jewelry. In several of the scenes I'm wearing his real ties," he said.

The Gottis’ own son, John Gotti Jr., was a frequent visitor to the set, and a key adviser for the movie — which is directed by Entourage star Kevin Connolly.

Gotti hits theaters nationwide on Dec. 15, 2017.

