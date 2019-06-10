Everything we know about Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's 'intimate' wedding originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

"Avengers" star Chris Pratt and author Katherine Schwarzenegger are officially married!

The bride called the weekend event "the best day of our lives!"

Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, were married in California. The daughter of famed actor Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Instagram on Sunday to post a heartfelt message.

"We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love," she wrote. "It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us."

The blushing bride also revealed that it was Giorgio Armani who designed her custom gown and Pratt's suit.

"This morning we feel nothing but blessed," she added.

According to People magazine, Schwarzenegger's parents were in attendance at the wedding, as was Pratt's 6-year-old son Jack from his previous marriage to Anna Faris.

Other fun details include an emotional speech from Pratt on his big day and lots of dancing to hits like ”Uptown Funk," “Sweet Caroline" and ”Party in the U.S.A.”

Pratt announced the engagement in January, writing, "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

The duo has been together since last summer.

Last December, Pratt posted a collage of pics for his now wife, writing, "Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care."