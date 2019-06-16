'Every day that passes, the pressure to impeach grows': Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Sunday that with every passing day "the pressure to impeach [President Donald Trump] grows."

She added that Democrats need to start an impeachment inquiry "to look at what’s going on."

"Every day that passes, the pressure to impeach grows, and I think that it's justifiable," she said in an exclusive interview on "This Week" with ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl. "I think that with the president now saying that he is willing to break the law to win reelection, that -- that goes -- that transcends partisanship. It transcends party lines, and this is now about the rule of law in the United States of America."

"Ten counts of obstruction of justice, four with rock solid evidence. We have violations of the emoluments clause. We need to at least open an inquiry so that we can look at what is going on, and that is what opening an impeachment inquiry means."

In a separate interview, Trump told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos that if a foreign country called him saying it had information on an opponent, he said it wouldn't be "an interference" and that he thinks he would "want to hear it."

"If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI. If I thought there was something wrong," he said. "But when somebody comes up with oppo research, right, that they come up with oppo research. 'Oh, let's call the FBI.' The FBI doesn't have enough agents to take care of it, but you go and talk honestly to congressmen, they all do it. They always have. And that's the way it is. It's called oppo research."

Trump's comments, however, didn't sway House Speaker Nancy Pelosi any closer toward supporting impeachment.

"What we want to do is have a methodical approach to the path that we are on, and this will be included in that, but not any one issue is going to trigger, 'Oh, now we’ll go do [impeachment].' Because it’s about investigating, it’s about litigating, it’s about getting the truth to hold everyone accountable and no one is above the law," Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters in news conference on Thursday.

Ocasio-Cortez, a freshmen congresswoman, stunned the political establishment when she unseated the longtime representative for New York's 14th District, Rep. Joe Crowley, in the Democratic primary nearly a year ago. She's become one of the most known figures of the progressive wing of the Democratic party, and describes herself as a Democratic socialist, a label also embraced by 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

