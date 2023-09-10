Escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante spotted with altered appearance, Pennsylvania police say

The convicted murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison 11 days ago was spotted on Saturday evening with an altered appearance, including a cleanly shaven face, law enforcement officials said.

Danelo Cavalcante was seen near the town of Phoenixville, in the northern area of Chester County, State Police officials said in a statement released early on Sunday.

PHOTO: Escaped convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante is seen with an altered appearance in photos released on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, by the Pennsylvania State Police. (Pennsylvania State Police)

The sighting took place either late Saturday or early Sunday, officials said. Officials released still photos from a video doorbell of a man they said was Cavalcante. The man in the photos appears to be wearing a green hooded sweatshirt over a dark baseball hat.

PHOTO: Police monitor a wooded perimeter in the rain on day 10 of a manhunt for convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante on Sept. 9, 2023 in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison on August 31. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

MORE: Convicted murderer who escaped from prison may attempt to flee back to Brazil: DA

Cavalcante escaped in late August from Chester County Prison, where he was being held after being convicted of stabbing his former girlfriend to death in broad daylight, officials said. He's alleged to have sneaked out of the prison by "crab walking" up a wall on Aug. 31.

Police have received reports of sightings during the 11-day manhunt, including the most recent update on Saturday evening.

PHOTO: This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. (Chester County Prison via AP)

"He changed his appearance," the statement issued early on Sunday said. "He is clean shaven and last seen wearing a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, black baseball style hat, green prison pants, and white shoes."

He was said to be driving an "unknown vehicle," which might have been white, officials said.

Law enforcement warned that Cavalcante should be considered "extremely dangerous."

Escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante spotted with altered appearance, Pennsylvania police say originally appeared on abcnews.go.com