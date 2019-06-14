Emma Stone meets Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, her namesake originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Well, it happened, ladies and gents.

Emma Stone, birth name Emily, by the way, met her namesake and idol Emma Bunton -- perhaps better known as Baby Spice.

Stone was in a couple of sweet pics the Spice Girls star posted to Instagram with the caption, "When Emma met Emma. #2become1."

By the looks of the background, the pic was taken prior to a show at Wembley Stadium in London.

Stone was not born Emma, but has said in the past she loved the Spice Girls so much, she changed her name before she got into movies.

"I wanted to dress like the Spice Girls [when I was a kid]," she told Entertainment Weekly in 2012.

She added, "I got platform Skechers. I had bell-bottoms. A lot of peace signs. I cut bangs like Baby Spice because I had blond hair. I wanted to be Baby Spice. I wasn't Baby because my voice sounded exactly like it does now, and I had that spunky energy going on — I wasn't super demure and sweet. But I really wanted to be."

This isn't Stone's first interaction with the iconic pop group.

In 2014, while promoting "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," Mel B called into a radio show, and Stone actually cried tears of joy to be talking to her.

"Oh my god, I'm so excited. I'm legitimately crying. I'm the biggest Spice Girls fan ever," she said at the time.

Hopefully there were more moments of joy and a few tears during this meeting, as well.