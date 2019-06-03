Ellen Page celebrates Pride with touching photo of herself and her wife in a loving embrace

Ellen Page celebrates Pride with touching photo of herself and her wife in a loving embrace originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Ellen Page has played a superhero on screen, and been one to the LGBTQ community in real life.

Now, the actress is supporting the community and celebrating Pride Month with a look inside her personal life.

Page posted a picture with her wife, Emma Portner, kissing, and their love jumps off the image.

"HAPPY PRIDE!!! Sending love," Page wrote.

The response to the pic has been one of celebration from her fans and those in the LGTBQ community.

"I love you! Happy pride month!!," wrote photographer Steve Agee. Others wrote "gorgeous" and shared heart emojis.

One fan wrote, "Yes you gorgeous queens spread the love for the world to accept."

The "Juno" and "Umbrella Academy" actress has been enjoying married life ever since she and Porter tied the knot early last year.

"Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife," Page wrote in January 2018.

Page first came out in 2014, with an emotional and inspiring speech at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation "Time to Thrive" conference.

"I'm here today because I am gay," Page said, pausing briefly after receiving a standing ovation from audience members. "And because maybe I can make a difference to help others have an easier and more hopeful time."

"I suffered for years because I was scared to be out," she added. "We deserve to experience love fully, equally, without shame and without compromise," she said.