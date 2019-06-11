Elaine Welteroth's new book offers tons of useful lessons about power and potential originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Elaine Welteroth may be well-known as a judge on "Project Runway," but it's her work in publishing that really caught the public's attention.

Along with stints at Ebony and Glamour, she transformed Teen Vogue as its editor-in-chief, changing its focus to feature politics and inclusion within all segments of style.

Now, she's taking her editorial skills to bookshelves with the release of her memoir, titled "More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say)."

The book is out Tuesday and, during an appearance on "GMA," Welteroth explained the meaning behind the book and what she hopes to accomplish with it.

"My mission with this book is to encourage every woman, every young person out there to push back against all of those messages that we've all been fed that make us feel like we're not enough," she said. "The reality is, no matter where you come from, no matter how big your dreams are, you already are more than enough, even if you are a work in progress."

Welteroth became the youngest person and only the second person of African-American descent to be an editor-in-chief title at in Condé Nast publication when she took the reins at Teen Vogue in 2016.

She used her platform to bring issues such as cultural appropriation, social justice and the presidential election to young readership.

"As a journalist, for 10 years, I spent my career elevating underrepresented stories that I thought mattered because I believed there were universal truths in the stories that women never get to tell," she told "GMA" co-anchor Robin Roberts.

"And so I looked up and realized, I have to take my own advice," she continued. "It's time to tell more of my story, because if I'm going to be held up as a trailblazer ... I need to be doing the work to make sure that I'm leaving that trail with some sign posts along the way that make it easier, less confusing, less daunting for the next generation that's coming up behind me."

So much of what she's learned -- and what she has to teach -- comes from her mother, Debra, she said, adding that she hopes her book will "multiply her mothering" to influence "millions of young people and women."

"I learned everything from her," she added. "And, most importantly, she taught me to be proud of who I am, no matter what anyone says, and that's been something that's helped me to be -- to have integrity throughout my whole career and my whole life."

From that guidance, she hopes to offer young people dealing with "burnout, complicated relationships, [and] negotiating your salary" takeaways they can find valuable in their careers and personal lives.

"Find your voice and tell the stories that only you can tell. We live in a click-bait culture where there is pressure to just chase the click," she said. "But what I will tell you is that the most transformative work you will do is the work that only you can do. Find your zone of genius sooner than later; zero in on that and don't be afraid to tell the story that no one else is telling."

Get a first look at Welteroth's book in the excerpt below

My aunt Janet's daughter, Chey, was a publicist at an entertainment PR firm in Los Angeles, and I begged her to hook me up with an internship during my winter intersession from school. When I landed the gig, Chey invited me to stay with her at her studio apartment in Koreatown. It was my first grown‑up adventure. And it was thrilling.

