New effort underway to free cargo ship stuck for 3 weeks in the Chesapeake Bay

BILL HUTCHINSON
·3 min read

Following two failed attempts, a new effort got underway on Wednesday to dislodge a 130-ton, fully-loaded cargo ship that has been mired in the mud of the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland for more than three weeks.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said two large cranes and two barges were being moved to where the Ever Forward container ship ran aground in shallow water and crews are expected to begin off-loading a portion of the 5,000 cargo containers aboard, hoping that will give the vessel the buoyancy required to free it.

"They're still staging the equipment so that they can remove the containers. It's going to take a few days to get that set up," Petty Officer Cynthia Oldham, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard, told ABC News on Wednesday afternoon.

PHOTO: The Ever Forward container ship is shown in the Chesapeake Bay after running aground near Baltimore on April 5, 2022 in Pasadena, Maryland. (Win Mcnamee/Getty Images)
PHOTO: The Ever Forward container ship is shown in the Chesapeake Bay after running aground near Baltimore on April 5, 2022 in Pasadena, Maryland. (Win Mcnamee/Getty Images)

She said once the cranes and barges are in place, crews could start removing containers by this weekend or early next week.

"Hopefully, it's going to be wrapped up around April 15, but that, of course, is dependent on a lot of different variables," Oldham said.

The 1,095-foot ship belongs to Evergreen Marine Corp., the same company that owns the Ever Given cargo ship that got stuck in Egypt's Suez Canal in March 2021, blocking the world-famous waterway for six days and causing massive delays in global shipping.

PHOTO: The tugboat Atlantic Enterprise, left, pulls the container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground, as crews continued for a second day to attempt to refloat the ship, March 30, 2022, in Pasadena, Md. (Julio Cortez/AP, FILE)
PHOTO: The tugboat Atlantic Enterprise, left, pulls the container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground, as crews continued for a second day to attempt to refloat the ship, March 30, 2022, in Pasadena, Md. (Julio Cortez/AP, FILE)

The Coast Guard said the Ever Forward is stranded in mud in about 23 feet of water off Downs Park in Pasadena, Maryland, about 20 miles south of Baltimore. The ship is outside of the deep-water shipping channel so it's not blocking boat traffic on the Chesapeake Bay.

MORE: Engineers successfully free ship stuck in Egypt's Suez Canal

"The ship is grounded from bow to stern," Oldham said.

Two previous attempts to free the vessel were not successful. Crews tried to move the ship with multiple tugboats, but it wouldn't budge. Crews have also dredged around the hull of the big boat, but that effort was in vain, too.

The latest plan calls for removing some of the containers, which weigh 8,000 pounds each empty, from both the starboard and port side to maintain the stability of the ship, Oldham said.

"A few hundred containers are expected to be removed, not all of them," Oldham said.

The refloating situation has gone so bad that the Evergreen Marine has notified anyone with a container on board that they will need to share in the cost of freeing the ship under the law of general average, a principal of maritime law dating back to 1890.

"Evergreen Line urges all cargo interests involved, and joint venture slot users to provide security bonds and necessary documents according to the adjusting rules that govern GA in order to take delivery of cargo after the vessel is freed and arrives at its future ports of discharge," the company said in a statement released this week.

PHOTO: Tugboats pull on the Ever Forward container ship in Pasadena, Maryland, March 29, 2022, trying to free the cargo ship as it sits in the Chesapeake Bay after it ran aground near Baltimore. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)
PHOTO: Tugboats pull on the Ever Forward container ship in Pasadena, Maryland, March 29, 2022, trying to free the cargo ship as it sits in the Chesapeake Bay after it ran aground near Baltimore. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

John Martino of the Annapolis School of Seamanship told ABC affiliate station WMAR in Baltimore that the new plan to free the ship is fraught with danger.

"They have to be careful the order they take the containers off," said Martino, who visited the ship on Tuesday. “So, they have to make sure everything stays balanced as they go along."

MORE: Moving stranded cargo ship in Suez Canal could 'take weeks,' salvage company says

As a precaution, the Coast Guard is only allowing the work to unload the vessel to occur during daylight hours.

The container vessel ran aground March 13 after leaving the Seagirt marine terminal in Baltimore. The Hong Kong-flagged ship was headed to Norfolk, Virginia, when the mishap occurred.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to the ship or its cargo.

Following the incident, Evergreen immediately activated its emergency response plan and appointed a salvor to conduct underwater inspections of the ship and come up with refloating plan.

Evergreen reported that an inspection showed that no fuel or pollution have leaked from the ship into the Chesapeake Bay.

New effort underway to free cargo ship stuck for 3 weeks in the Chesapeake Bay originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • North Korea could test nuclear device next week, US envoy warns

    With North Korea set to celebrate its most important holiday next week, the U.S. is concerned that Pyongyang "may be tempted to take another provocative action," including a possible nuclear test. "We, in cooperation and coordination with our allies and partners, are prepared to deal with whatever they may undertake, and I want to emphasize that we obviously hope that they will refrain from further provocation," U.S. Special Envoy for North Korea Sung Kim said. Kim is the grandfather of current dictator Kim Jong Un.

  • Fox captured on Capitol Hill after biting 9 people tests positive for rabies

    The "aggressive" fox that Capitol Police captured Tuesday tested positive for rabies after biting at least nine people around Capitol Hill, according to District of Columbia Department of Health officials. The female fox was "humanely euthanized" earlier Wednesday in order to test it for rabies, DC Health said Wednesday evening, noting that the agency is contacting "all human victims who were bitten by the fox." "The DC Public Health lab has confirmed the fox that was captured yesterday tested positive for the rabies virus," it said in a statement.

  • COVID-19 infection increases risk of serious blood clots 3 to 6 months later: Study

    Being infected with COVID-19 raises the risk of developing serious blood clots, a new study suggests. An international team of researchers from Sweden, the United Kingdom and Finland compared more than 1 million people in Sweden with a confirmed case of the virus between February 2020 and May 2021 to 4 million control patients who tested negative. Specifically, patients had a 4% raised risk of deep vein thrombosis, a blood clot that forms deep in the thigh or the lower leg, up to three months after a COVID-19 infection.

  • Fentanyl overdose survivor tells her story: 'I was a lucky one. I gotta make it worth it'

    Last September, Ryan Christoff found his then 16-year-old daughter barely breathing in their home near Boulder, Colorado. “I’m bored in my room,” said Sofia Christoff, who said she had found some “powder” substance. Ryan Christoff said he had known that his daughter “smoked a little weed” occasionally, but had no idea that the sophomore had actually been secretly experimenting with a long list of drugs.

  • Dad poised to set half-marathon world record while pushing quintuplets

    An Indiana dad is poised to set a new Guinness World Record after completing a half-marathon while pushing his quintuplets in a stroller. Chad Kempel of Eagle, Indiana, a father of seven, successfully ran a half marathon in 2 hours, 19 minutes and 54 seconds on March 20 at the Oakland Running Festival in Oakland, California. Once his application is approved, it would be his third Guinness record in three years.

  • Sacramento police believe at least 5 people opened fire in deadly mass shooting

    Sacramento police say at least five men were involved in last weekend's mass shooting that left six people dead and a dozen injured. The police said in a statement that it "is increasingly clear that gang violence is at the center of this tragedy." "While we cannot at this time elaborate on the precise gang affiliation of individuals involved, gangs and gang violence are inseparable from the events that drove these shootings," the police said in a statement.

  • Kate Walsh is returning to 'Grey's Anatomy'

    Dr. Addison Montgomery is back in action -- again. ABC announced Wednesday that Kate Walsh will return to play her beloved "Grey's Anatomy" character on an upcoming episode of the long-running primetime medical drama. Dr. Montgomery will return in the May 5 episode.

  • Tom Brady unveils Made in America BRADY collection

    Tom Brady made his foray into fashion earlier this year, and now he's back with a new collection. The football star, who announced an end to his brief retirement last month, revealed his BRADY brand has released a Made In America collection with products all made in the USA as the name suggests. One standout from the line is the fleece zip-up top that features heavyweight fleece as well as BRADY logo embroidery across the chest.

  • Russia fully withdraws from Kyiv region, Ukrainians get drone training in US: Pentagon update Day 42

    The Pentagon has been providing daily updates on the U.S. assessment of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Ukraine's efforts to resist. The tens of thousands of Russian troops arrayed against Kyiv and Chernihiv have withdrawn north across the borders of Belarus and Russia to consolidate before likely redeploying to eastern Ukraine, according to the senior defense official.

  • Vanessa Hudgens says she almost auditioned for 'American Idol' because of Kelly Clarkson

    Kelly Clarkson broke into the limelight in 2002 when she became the first winner of "American Idol," and Vanessa Hudgens says watching her rise to stardom is what inspired her own career. Appearing Tuesday on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Hudgens revealed she wanted to follow in the "Breakaway" singer's footsteps and compete on "American Idol" to be just like her. Clarkson and Hudgens then bonded over the audition process, with the "Since U Been Gone" singer disclosing, "People don't know that, but there were many auditions before you even got to the TV part."

  • American nun kidnapped in West Africa, archdiocese of New Orleans says

    An American nun was abducted from a parish in Yalgo, Burkina Faso, where she has been stationed as a missionary since 2014, according to the archdiocese of New Orleans. The 83-year-old Sister Suellen Tennyson was abducted overnight on Monday and taken to an unknown destination by unidentified armed men, according to Bishop Theophile Nare. The archdiocese of New Orleans said the kidnappers vandalized the convent where Tennyson lived before she was taken.

  • Images show destruction left in Ukraine town of Borodyanka after Russian occupation

    Images emerging out of Borodyanka, a small town on the outskirts of Kyiv, show how much devastation has been left in the wake of Russian occupation. Buildings are seen burned and completely destroyed, surrounded by rubble left behind by Russian forces that failed to overtake the Ukrainian capital. Widespread destruction was seen in the suburbs surrounding Kyiv, including Bucha, Irpin and Borodyanka.

  • 6 state attorneys general threaten NFL with probe over treatment of female employees

    Six state attorneys general issued a threat to the National Football League on Wednesday: protect female employees or face a potential investigation. "Our offices will use the full weight of our authority to investigate and prosecute allegations of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation by employers throughout our states, including at the National Football League," the attorneys general from New York, Illinois, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Oregon and Washington wrote in a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The letter centers on a story written by the New York Times that it said "described a workplace culture that is overtly hostile to women."

  • Dolly Parton urges people to be 'mindful' of how they're treating the planet

    Dolly Parton is opening up on why her home in Tennessee is so special to her and sharing a message on the importance of protecting the planet. During a recent interview with National Geographic Travel's Amy Alipio, the award-winning singer, who hails from Sevierville, Tennessee, around the Great Smoky Mountains, described the Smokies as "one of those special places that God put here for us to enjoy." "My hope for the environment, for all things living and all things good, just nature in general, [is] that we should pay more attention to how we're treating our mountains, how we're treating our world, how we're just treating everything," she said.

  • Bucha survivors recount 'senseless' horror as they emerge from hiding

    As Mykola Pavlyuk stood outside his apartment building in Bucha, tears streamed from his eyes, cutting through the grime on his face. Pavlyuk, 53, was one of the surviving residents of the besieged Ukrainian town, northwest of Kyiv, where gruesome evidence of killings and torture has come to light following the withdrawal of Russian forces. Pavlyuk said he was given 20 minutes to bury them.

  • US targets Putin's adult daughters in new round of Russia sanctions

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters -- Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova -- are included in the latest round of sanctions on Russia the U.S. announced on Wednesday. Before delivering unrelated remarks to the North America's Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference, President Joe Biden took to the bully pulpit to announce the new sanctions on Wednesday afternoon and to denounce the atrocities witnessed in Bucha, a suburb of Ukraine's capital city Kyiv.

  • 'Big Oil' CEOs testify before Congress amid skyrocketing gas prices

    Six oil company executives were grilled by lawmakers Wednesday about skyrocketing gas prices amid a political messaging battle over pain at the pump. The hearing comes after costs for gas rose following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which prompted the U.S. to put a ban on imports of Russian oil and gas. "While American families are forced to pay record-high prices at the pump, frankly this committee is not going to sit back and allow this system -- which forces American taxpayers to pay oil companies out of both pockets, first at the pump, and then through tax breaks -- to continue in its current form," said Rep. Dianna DeGette, D-Colo., chair of the subcommittee, in her opening remarks.

  • Attorney General Merrick Garland tests positive for COVID-19

    Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive for COVID-19 via antigen tests Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Justice said. "He asked to be tested after learning that he may have been exposed," the DOJ said in a statement. The news comes hours after Garland participated in a press conference alongside multiple other top law enforcement officials, including FBI Director Chris Wray.

  • GOP lawmakers introduce version of 'Don't Say Gay' bill in Ohio

    Ohio Republicans introduced a House bill on Monday prohibiting "divisive or inherently racist" curriculum and banning instruction that includes sexual orientation and gender identity. The proposal is now facing backlash from local LGBTQ advocates. The bill combines language from Florida's controversial Parental Rights in Education law, dubbed by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" law, and legislation that seeks to limit education on race proposed by Republicans in some states. The bill states that "curriculum or instructional materials on sexual orientation or gender identity" would be banned in classrooms starting from kindergarten through third grade.

  • Megan Thee Stallion reveals fresh-faced selfie, plans to go without makeup until Coachella

    Megan Thee Stallion recently revealed a fresh-faced photo of herself while also sharing that she would be doing away with makeup for some time. "I'm really gonna try not to wear makeup until Coachella," said the rapper -- meaning she will continue to go without any facial cosmetics until about April 15 when the California-based music and arts festival begins. The "Savage" singer is slated to perform at Coachella along with other big names such as Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Doja Cat.