All the Easter Eggs in Taylor Swift's new 'You Need To Calm Down' music video originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Taylor Swift loves filling her music videos with Easter eggs -- hidden references to things that matter to her -- and the video for "You Need to Calm Down" is no different.

"I love to communicate through Easter eggs," Swift told Entertainment Weekly in May. "I think the best messages are cryptic ones."

Shortly after the pop star unveiled her new music video for her latest single, "Good Morning America" broke it down.

(MORE: Taylor Swift debuts music video for 'You Need To Calm Down' on 'GMA')

Here's what we've found.

Cats: Swift has never hidden her love of cats, particularly her two pets, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey. (Yes, they're named for two of her favorite TV characters.)

In the second scene of the music video, a white cat figurine seems to be a hat tip to her feline friends. She also has a cat as the design on the face of her watch.

13: Thirteen is Swift's lucky number and the dice to the left of the container in the second scene total 13. Later, Swift also rocks a necklace with a "13" charm.

Spaghetti-os: "Ooh" is a sound that is woven throughout Swift's last single, "ME!", and it may appear on more songs in her upcoming album. Could the bowl of Spaghetti-o's be a reference to that?

'Mom, I am a rich man' painting: More than two decades ago, Cher said in an interview, "My mom said, 'You know sweetheart, one day you should settle down and marry a rich man.' And I said, 'Mom, I am a rich man.'"

Swift had the quote made into a painting for the video.

Phone case: Swift's album is called "Lover," which is also emblazoned on her phone case in the video.

Butterfly tattoo: Butterflies also appeared in Swift's music video for "ME!" music video. Here, they seem to be flying out of the image of a snake, which was a symbol for her last album.

Could butterflies be representative of Swift's new state of mind?

No. 5 bulls-eye: One theory is that Hayley Kiyoko, who has performed with Swift before, hit the No. 5 bulls-eye because she'll appear on the fifth "Lover" track.

Tea party: Swift, Todrick Hall and the stars of Netflix's "Queer Eye" -- Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski -- all have a tea party that some on Twitter have liked to the Mad Hatter tea party in "Alice in Wonderland."

The Lewis Carroll seems to be a favorite of Swift's, who in 2015 released a track, "Wonderland."

'Cruel Summer' tattoo: Ellen DeGeneres is getting inked by Adam Lambert with the phrase, "Cruel Summer." Could that be the name of one of Swift's new singles?

Drag queens as pop stars:One of the lyrics in "You Need to Calm Down" is, "We see you over there on the internet / Comparing all the girls who are killing it / But we figured you out / We all know now we all got crowns."

To make her point, Swift had drag queens dressed as Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Adele, Cardi B, herself, Beyoncé, Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj all line up as RuPaul steps out with a crown.

Katy Perry as a burger: During a food fight scene, Swift is seen dressed as French fries and looks relieved when she locks eyes with her one-time nemesis Katy Perry, who's dressed as a burger.

"This meal is BEEF-free," Perry tweeted.

Perry wore the burger suit to the Met Gala this past May, which begs the question: How long have they been teasing fans?

(Last week, Perry tweeted a photo of a plate of cookies with "Peace at last" written in icing. She captioned it, "feels good," with an orange heart -- and in the video, Perry's hair is orange.)

Stonewall Inn painting: Ryan Reynolds appears to be painting Stonewall Inn, a landmark for the LGBTQ community in New York City.

Last week, Swift surprised patrons by performing "You Need to Calm Down" alongside Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who is seen exchanging vows with his real-husband, Justin Mikita, in the video.