Earth isn't currently in danger of an asteroid impact, but scientists are coming up with ways to prevent them

Earth isn't currently in danger of an asteroid impact, but scientists are coming up with ways to prevent them originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Residents of planet Earth fret not -- a 1,000-foot asteroid whizzing by our precious planet this weekend won't even come close to making impact.

In fact, while asteroid 2006 QQ23 is considered to be a "potentially hazardous asteroid," its passage will be about 5 million miles away from Earth, "just barely into the zone that we start to keep closer track of these objects," NASA Planetary Defense Officer Lindley Johnson told ABC News.

Johnson added that "there isn't much significant" about the upcoming asteroid. Scientists have been aware of its existence since 2006, Paul Chodas, director of NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies, told ABC News.

(MORE: Inside NASA's plan to launch a spacecraft to smash into an asteroid)

"There's nothing really special about this," Johnson said. 'We have objects, asteroids of this size that pass within 5 million miles of the earth six, seven times out of the year," he said.

PHOTO: The animation depicts a mapping of the positions of known near-Earth objects (NEOs) at points in time over the past 20 years, and finishes with a map of all known asteroids as of January 2018. (NASA/JPL-Caltech) More

About 25 asteroids are expected to fly within 5 million miles of the earth in the next 60 days, and smaller asteroids pass even closer "all the time," Johnson said.

"The bottom line is this happens all the time, which people don't realize," he said.

A larger object, asteroid 2000 QW7 is expected to pass even closer to the earth -- at about 3.5 million miles away -- on Sept. 14. The largest that asteroid could be is about 1,700 feet across -- about the length of five football fields -- but Johnson said he still considers it "not that large." Asteroids can often be up to "several miles" in size.

(MORE: Asteroid set to whiz past Earth next week, precise flyby distance unclear)

Asteroids do not pose any danger to the Earth unless it is on track to hit it directly, Johnson said.

Scientists, using ground-based telescopes, can detect the asteroids as they near the planet, but the distance in which they are able to detect them depends on the size and brightness of the object.

"A large, dark asteroid would have to be a lot closer to us than an asteroid of the same size that is brighter," Johnson said. "A bright one would be found sooner than a dark one."

PHOTO: An illustration of a near-Earth asteroid is seen here. (Science Photo Library - Andrzej/Getty Images) More

In addition, it's difficult for astronomers to model an exact track due to forces like solar wind, aviation pressure and the uncertainty of the exact shape of the object," Pete Worden, adviser on space resources to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, told ABC News. Once the asteroid gets closer, the better scientists can track it, he added.

Ground-based telescopes have their limitations, so scientists are hoping to eventually utilize a space-based system to detect asteroids as far in advance as possible. Worden also expects a better telescope system to obtain "much better data from the ground" within two to four years.

Still, "we're not gonna be surprised" by an asteroid, Johnson said. The better technology will simply allow experts to narrow in on all the asteroids that "would potentially hit the earth" and consider the means on how to remove them, Wordon said.

"We'll figure out where they are, and if humanity decides that this is a big enough threat, we'll go move them," he said.

(MORE: Why NASA plans to grab a chunk of asteroid and move it closer to the moon)

Scientists are currently devising ways to detract any asteroid that could potentially impact the earth.

In the summer of 2021, NASA's DART mission, which stands for Double Asteroid Redirection Test, will demonstrate a kinetic impactor technique on a double asteroid -- essentially bumping the smaller asteroid -- to see how much they can move it.

Story continues