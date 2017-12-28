Dwayne Johnson, other actors wearing black to the Golden Globes in solidarity with women

Dwayne Johnson and at least several other male stars reportedly will be wearing black to the Golden Globes in solidarity with their female colleagues who are protesting Hollywood's culture of sexual harassment.

On her Instagram page, celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinanti -- whose clients include the "Jumanji" star, as well as "Thor: Ragnarok"'s Tom Hiddleston and "Call Me by Your Name"'s Armie Hammer -- confirmed a story published in The Hollywood Reporter a week ago.

“Because everyone keeps asking me… YES, the men WILL be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year’s Golden Globes,” Urbinanti wrote alongside a graphic of THR's headline. “At least ALL MY GUYS will be. Safe to say this may not be the right time to choose to be the odd man out here… just sayin…”

“yes we will,” Johnson replied in the comments section from his official Instagram page.

No other actors have confirmed their involvement at this time. But earlier this month, People magazine quoted "multiple sources" as saying "many major actresses are planning to wear all-black looks as a symbol of protest against harassment in Hollywood."

PHOTO:Actor Armie Hammer poses during the photocall of 'Free Fire' directed by Ben Wheatley, at Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Moscow, Russia, on April 10, 2017. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) More

Seth Meyers hosts the 75th Golden Globes, airing live from the Beverly Hilton Jan. 7 on NBC.