"Duck Dynasty" star Sadie Robertson is engaged to Christian Huff.

The reality star and former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant, 21, posted a video of the big moment to Instagram with a heartfelt message that will make everyone swoon big time.

"I screamed YES," she wrote on Sunday. "So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I’m the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life. I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN."

In the video, you see Huff get down on one knee. Then there is a sweet montage of the two of them celebrating their upcoming life together.

The couple have been sharing their love for each other for months on social media.

At the end of May, Robertson posted a message about what she loves about her man.

"He’s strong and kind. He’s handsome and humble. He is hilarious. He’s my best friend and the best one to have. Our relationship is beautiful, but it’s not perfect," she penned. "We work through silly communication things, but at the end of every day I couldn’t be more grateful for this walking answered prayer."

As she did in this candid post, Robertson has always been honest with her fans about the ups and downs in her life.

In a video released a few years after she appeared on "Dancing With the Stars," Robertson told young girls watching, "I may be this ‘celebrity status’ or whatever, but I’m just like every single one of you.”

"I just think it’s like important for girls to know that it’s like no matter who you are, what position you’re in, you know, everybody struggles with insecurities and everybody kind of compares themselves to somebody else, if they want to admit it or not," she told "GMA" after that video went viral.

Now she'll soon marry the love of her life.