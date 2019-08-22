Duchess Meghan shares a 'sneak peek' of her upcoming capsule collection originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, surprised a group of women at a photoshoot for her upcoming capsule collection in partnership with the charity Smart Works, she shared in an Instagram story Wednesday. The Duchess shared the news on the official account she shares with her husband, Prince Harry.

In two short clips of Meghan surprising unsuspecting women as they come try on the clothes that she is helping design, she wrote: "Behind the scenes...A sneak peek at the @SmartworksCharity capsule collection shoot, ahead of the autumn launch."

"An initiative supporting the Smart Works collective which will equip women entering the work force [sic] with the key work wear [sic] essentials they need. Coming soon...," she added over another clip.

The video posted on her Instagram story was from a shoot that took place in London on Wednesday. A source told ABC News' Royal Contributor Omid Scobie that Meghan wanted to surprise the women from Smart Works and so she showed up once the photo session had already begun.

The upcoming capsule collection of "workwear essentials" will benefit Smart Works, a U.K. charity for women for which Meghan is patron. The collection will be available this fall.

Meghan partnered on the collection with her friend, designer Misha Nonoo, as well as Jigsaw, a British fashion line, and U.K.-based retailers John Lewis & Partners and Marks & Spencer.

For each item purchased from the collection, one item will be shared with a woman at Smart Works, according to the @SussexRoyal Instagram post announcing the collection.

"Not only does this allow us to be part of each other's story; it reminds us we are in it together," Meghan writes in an essay on the collection in the September issue of British Vogue.

ABC News' Katie Kindelan contributed to this report.