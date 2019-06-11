Drake, Eugene Levy lead thousands in singing of 'O Canada' during NBA Finals originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

The Toronto Raptors lost Game 5 last night of the NBA Finals, but that didn't stop the crowd from showing their Canadian pride before the game.

Drake has been a court side staple since the series began and in video caught by ESPN, you see just how proud the rapper is of his home country.

"The entire arena sang the Canadian National Anthem," ESPN tweeted.

The entire arena sang the Canadian National Anthem 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/gUDcntQqVI — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2019

In the clip, actor Eugene Levy and Drake both feel the energy as they sing those iconic words.

"O Canada! Our home and native land," the song goes. "True patriot love, In all our sons command."

Social media was loving the spirit.

.@Drake was HYPED for the end of O Canada 🇨🇦🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/4tkZCu4e8Y — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 11, 2019

But Drake didn't just make headlines for his national pride. Even though the Warriors won despite losing their star Kevin Durant to injury, Drake showed true sportsmanship and class.

In fact, he seemed really upset by the injury.

Drake was definitely concerned about KD pic.twitter.com/6cvjR8OouN — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) June 11, 2019

Drake even posted a message to Durant after the game, writing, "Was tough for any of us to even enjoy that game tonight after seeing this transpire. Praying for our brother. That’s my only concern tonight is your well being. 'The game needs me' is an understatement when it comes to 35. Please wish the best for this true warrior."

Now that's something fans, especially kids, should take note of. Well said.

Game 6 will be Thursday night at Golden State.