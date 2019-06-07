You donut want to miss these products for National Donut Day originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Hole-y moley! It's National Donut Day.

National Donut Day falls on the first Friday of June -- this year it's June 7.

It first started in 1938 when The Salvation Army in Chicago helped those in need during the Great Depression.

“National Donut Day is a reminder of the small acts that can make a big difference. By frying up donuts on the front lines, the Donut Lassies brought a small piece of comfort to soldiers in eastern France. Today, The Salvation Army continues to be a source of relief and assistance to more than 23 million Americans each year,” Lt. Colonel Ward Matthews, national spokesperson for The Salvation Army, told "Good Morning America."

In honor of National Donut Day we fried up these fun donut-themed products.

