Dolly Parton explains why she sleeps with her makeup on

Dolly Parton is a legend in country music, in movies, in American history.

And the 73-year-old superstar is never not concert or TV ready... no, really.

Parton keeps herself feeling ready to face the public at all times of day or night by keeping her makeup on when she sleeps, just in case, she explained in a new interview with the New York Times.

"I clean my face in the mornings. You never know if you're going to wreck the bus, you never know if you're going to be somewhere in a hotel and there's going to be a fire," she said. "So I leave my makeup on at night and clean my face in the morning."

But don't think Parton thinks of herself a diva because of those comments. She's still a self-proclaimed "gypsy" at heart and likes to be on the tour bus when she can.

"I fly when I have to. I don't like to fly. But when I tour we make it part of the deal. I don't like to spend tons of money, just flying here and there to say I'm flying private jets, because I'd much prefer my bus," she explained.

Always an enigma, Parton is also famous for Dollywood, her theme park in Tennessee, though she's never ridden any of its famed rides.

"I don't ride the rides. I never have. I have a tendency to get motion sickness. Also, I'm a little bit chicken," she said. "With all my hair I got so much to lose, like my wig or my shoes. I don't like to get messed up. I'm gonna have some handsome man mess it up, I don't want some ride doing it."

A quote only Dolly could make work and make you smile.