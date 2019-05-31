Divers locate body of missing Colorado woman after she vanished in Malibu originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Los Angeles police said they discovered the remains of a missing Colorado woman who vanished while visiting Malibu last week.

Divers with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office said they found the body of 30-year-old Jennifer Michelle Lorber during a search on Thursday morning.

The remains were located about 225 yards away from the Malibu shoreline. A family member confirmed her identity with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroners Office on Thursday afternoon.

#LASD Seeking the Public's Help in Locating At Risk Missing Person, Jennifer Michelle Lorber, Malibuhttps://t.co/X8AQ4sfJmG pic.twitter.com/UXTqDRchz9 — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 29, 2019

The sheriff’s office revealed the tragic discovery after her identity was confirmed.

“Body remains recovered from earlier operation in Paradise Cove have been IDed,” the office said. “To the Family & Friends of Jennifer Lorber & everyone who assisted in the search, we hope you find the strength in the love of family & friends during this heartache.”

(MORE: 5-year-old Utah girl Elizabeth Jessica Shelley missing, uncle in custody: Police)

Police have not disclosed a possible cause of death.

Lorber disappeared after arriving in Los Angeles from Colorado on May 23. Officers said they found her rental car near the Pacific Coast Highway around 1 a.m. Sunday, but there were no signs of her.

After an exhaustive search for Missing Person Jennifer Lorber, @SEBLASD divers located the remains of a female adult near the #ParadiseCove shoreline. Positive ID of the remains will be determined at later date. pic.twitter.com/B75FqnA6fY — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 30, 2019

Witnesses said they saw her at a motel not far from where the car was found. Her family said she suffers from depression and last had contact with her around 11 p.m. Thursday.

(MORE: Texas investigators say they're unlikely to find 4-year-old Maleah Davis alive)

Anyone with further information on the case is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at 323-890-5500.