Disney and LinkedIn launch #IJustCantWaitToBeContest ahead of 'The Lion King' premiere originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Disney and LinkedIn have joined forces with the new #IJustCantWaitToBeContest to give one person a big chance to work the red carpet at "The Lion King" premiere and take their career to the next level.

The lucky winner will get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at how the campaign for "The Lion King" is being brought to life at the Walt Disney Studios headquarters in Los Angeles.

PHOTO: Disney released a teaser trailer for the 2019 remake of, 'The Lion King.' (Walt Disney Studios) More

Plus, they'll get a chance to interview the cast of the movie on the red carpet as a reporter for LinkedIn during the star-studded premiere of the new film.

(MORE: New 'Lion King' live-action trailer will give you chills)

Eligible LinkedIn members can apply to the "Dream Disney Experience" until June 12 by creating and submitting a video on LinkedIn with the hashtag #IJustCantWaitToBeContest, explaining why they should win this experience and how it could benefit their career. The all-inclusive experience will take place in Los Angeles from July 8 through 10, 2019.

Your post must be visible to everyone on LinkedIn, and your content must be entirely original (doesn't include any copyrighted footage or music). Plus, your video should only feature you and no other individuals and should be under two minutes long.

(MORE: Beyonce and Blue Ivy singing a 'Lion King' classic will perk up your Monday)

Judges will pick a winner based on how the member showcases the ability to inspire others with their story, how they paint a picture of how this experience will impact their professional journey and how the member approaches the qualifying question in a creative fashion.

You can find additional instructions on how to upload a video on LinkedIn here and the official rules here.

Void where prohibited. Fifty U.S. and D.C. residents, 18+. Ends June 12. See terms at linkedin.com/Disneydreamexperience.

Disney is the parent company of "GMA."