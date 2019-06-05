Diana Ross launches latest Las Vegas residency Wednesday, adds new engagement in August originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Diana Ross kicks off her latest series of Las Vegas residency dates tonight at the Wynn resort and casino's Encore Theater.

The six-show stand runs through June 15, and the Motown legend also recently lined up another engagement at the venue that scheduled from August 14 to August 24.

As previously reported, the performances which is tied in with Ross' yearlong "Diamond Diana" celebration marking her 75th birthday. The former Supremes singer actually turned 75 on May 26.

(MORE: Diana Ross celebrates her 75th birthday and new documentary)

Ross' Vegas residencies bookend more than 20 North American concerts she has on her tour itinerary.

The shows are mapped out from a June 21 performance in Mashantucket, Connecticut, through a July 26 concert in Anderson, Indiana.

PHOTO: Diana Ross performs onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images) More

Read more about Diana Ross' residency here.