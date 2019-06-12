'Devastated' Meghan Trainor posts heartfelt tribute to loyal fan who recently died originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Singer Meghan Trainor is grieving after the recent death of one of her most loyal fans.

The "All About That Bass" singer posted several pictures with fan Jalisa and spoke about what the loss means to her, saying she feels like she lost a best friend.

"I am so devastated by the news of my sweet Jalisa’s passing," she wrote. "Since the very beginning of my career I always had a beautiful familiar face at every single show, all over the world, supporting me and making me smile. Jalisa was always more than just a fan, she treated me like I was one of her best friends and I felt the same about her."

Trainor, 25, spoke about Jalisa's ability to unite fans at her concerts.

"I will never forget Jalisa and she will forever be a member of the Megatron family. My deepest condolences go out to her family and friends. I love you forever and always, Jalisa. I’ll keep you in my heart and bring you to every performance with me forever," Trainor wrote.

While she didn't reveal anymore about the fan's death, wanting to keep details private for her family, Trainor did add, "We need to support and look out for each other. Please know that whatever you’re feeling, you are not alone and there are people that can help."

She also provided the number of a hotline for fans to call if they are feeling down about the loss, or just in general.