Dems have "a real risk of losing" without "transformational" candidate: Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn't endorsing anyone for president now, saying on Sunday that "I think that we have a very real risk of losing the presidency to Donald Trump if we do not have a presidential candidate that is fighting for true transformational change in the lives of working people."

In an interview with ABC's Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl on "This Week" Sunday, she said more broadly of the Democratic field, "I do think that the field is too large. ... We have so many Senate seats to take and the fact that we aren't discussing that more -- even if we win the presidency and we don't win the Senate -- we are not going to be able to get a robust agenda passed in the way that we envision it."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the 2020 election: "It's possible that I'll endorse later on ... I do not see myself endorsing anytime soon. We haven't even had our first debates yet. I'm very interested in seeing how things play out" https://t.co/3S3qFJFu4C pic.twitter.com/EU69fBAM71 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 16, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez has said previously that the country needs a progressive president.

"I really believe the only way that we're going to be able to beat this president is with a progressive candidate," she said to The Young Turks show "Rebel HQ" earlier this month. "We need candidates that are committed to Medicare for all, to tuition-free public colleges and universities. We need a candidate that is dedicated to passing at least a $15 minimum wage, ideally one that's pegged to inflation."

