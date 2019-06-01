Democrats conflate weather and climate change in bids for 2020 nomination originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

As Democrats are vying for the 2020 nomination, many of them are talking about environmental issues in a way that conflates specific storms and extreme weather events with the broader impacts of climate change.

While research has found the central part of the U.S. could see more intense heat and rain events as a result of changes to the climate, many scientists are reluctant to make immediate connections between the broader trend and specific extreme weather events. But some Democrats have made the connection between predictions of more severe weather events and the recent flooding and tornadoes in the Midwest, especially as they campaign in crucial primary states like Iowa.

While research has found the central part of the U.S. could see more intense heat and rain events as a result of changes to the climate, many scientists say they're reluctant to immediately point to climate change in the aftermath of a specific weather event or storm.

PHOTO: A graph in a report about attributing severe weather to climate change shows how confident researchers are about the connection to different kinds of events. (National Academies of Science) More

President Donald Trump has often been called out for making the same error of connecting weather and climate and using that to contradict climate science, like implying that global warming could cancel out a historic cold front.

More than half of Americans said they saw climate change as responsible for the severity of hurricanes in 2017, a big increase over the prior 10 years according to an ABC News/Washington Post poll.

Dana Fisher, a sociology professor at the University of Maryland who studies politics and climate change, said it's not surprising Democrats are talking more about that connection as a way to distinguish themselves from Trump and make climate change a more tangible issue.

"When people go to the voting booth it's very hard to get people to vote about polar bears and ice caps when they're worried about child care and health care in their communities. But extreme weather actually takes climate change to the community level where people have homes," she told ABC News.

Fisher studies the Democratic base and says climate change has been rated as a priority in recent years, so it will be a critical issue for any Democrat to win the nomination.

Multiple candidates reference extreme weather in their climate change platform and in recent weeks at least two candidates, Gov. Jay Inslee who has centered his campaign on climate change and Sen. Elizabeth Warren released videos connecting the storms and flooding in Iowa to climate change. Both messages make the statement that if the country doesn't take some kind of action to slow the effects of climate change the community will continue to see similar storms and floods.

For the people of Davenport, Iowa, climate change is personal. It’s destroying their homes, harming their communities, and hurting their livelihoods. We must defeat the climate crisis to protect our fellow Americans. pic.twitter.com/hzOCihOwVe — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) May 28, 2019

The consequences of climate change are severe, and they are already affecting places like Burlington, Iowa. We have a moral responsibility to act—now. pic.twitter.com/Vk1ym8kJqd — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 28, 2019

Mayor Pete Buttigieg has also made the connection in reference to flooding in Indiana, saying the image he thinks about with climate change is helping families in South Bend during recent floods.

Noah Diffenbaugh, a climate scientist at Stanford University that studies the connection between climate change and weather events, said there is evidence that climate change is contributing to more severe storms and rain events in the midwest as warmer temperatures create more water vapor in the atmosphere.

