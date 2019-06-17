Demi, Tayshia and John Paul Jones are back! Meet the first 7 cast members of 'Bachelor in Paradise' (ABC News)

Tayshia, Demi, John Paul Jones and more fan favorites from the past few season of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" are coming together to search for love again, this time on the beloved breakout series "Bachelor in Paradise."

The first seven members of the highly-anticipated cast for the new season was revealed on "Good Morning America" Monday.

This sizzling season is sure to be full of surprises as the romantic hopefuls head to a dreamy Mexican paradise in search of love.

Check out the first 7 members below.

Bibiana Julian

PHOTO: Bibiana Julian will be on the next season of 'Bachelor in Paradise.' (Craig Sjodin/ABC) More

Arie may have left her heartbroken on "The Bachelor," but Bibiana is back in the game -- searching for a summer fling or maybe even more on "Bachelor in Paradise."

Blake Horstmann

PHOTO: Blake Horstmann will be on the next season of 'Bachelor in Paradise.' (Craig Sjodin/ABC) More

The fan-favorite from Becca's season of "The Bachelorette," is back, and this time in a romantic paradise.

Cam Ayala

PHOTO: Cam Ayala will be on the next season of 'Bachelor in Paradise.' (Craig Sjodin/ABC) More

Famous for his motto "ABC, Always Be Cam," and fresh off of Hannah's season of "The Bachelorette," Cam is back!

Clay Harbor

PHOTO: Clay Harbor will be on the next season of 'Bachelor in Paradise.' (Craig Sjodin/ABC) More

Clay came so close to stealing Becca's heart on "The Bachelorette," but has not given up his search for love.

Demi Burnett

PHOTO: Demi Burnett will be on the next season of 'Bachelor in Paradise.' (Craig Sjodin/ABC) More

The so-called bad gal who never shies away from drama, but also revealed a softer side when opening up to Colton on "The Bachelor," Demi is back, which means drama is sure to follow.

John Paul Jones

PHOTO:John Paul Jones will be on the next season of 'Bachelor in Paradise.' (Craig Sjodin/ABC) More

