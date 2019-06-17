Demi, Tayshia and John Paul Jones are back! Meet the first 7 cast members of 'Bachelor in Paradise' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com
Tayshia, Demi, John Paul Jones and more fan favorites from the past few season of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" are coming together to search for love again, this time on the beloved breakout series "Bachelor in Paradise."
The first seven members of the highly-anticipated cast for the new season was revealed on "Good Morning America" Monday.
This sizzling season is sure to be full of surprises as the romantic hopefuls head to a dreamy Mexican paradise in search of love.
Check out the first 7 members below.
(MORE: 5 things to know about this season's Bachelorette Hannah Brown)
Bibiana Julian
Arie may have left her heartbroken on "The Bachelor," but Bibiana is back in the game -- searching for a summer fling or maybe even more on "Bachelor in Paradise."
Blake Horstmann
The fan-favorite from Becca's season of "The Bachelorette," is back, and this time in a romantic paradise.
Cam Ayala
Famous for his motto "ABC, Always Be Cam," and fresh off of Hannah's season of "The Bachelorette," Cam is back!
Clay Harbor
Clay came so close to stealing Becca's heart on "The Bachelorette," but has not given up his search for love.
(MORE: 'The Bachelorette' contestants: Meet the 30 men competing for Hannah Brown)
Demi Burnett
The so-called bad gal who never shies away from drama, but also revealed a softer side when opening up to Colton on "The Bachelor," Demi is back, which means drama is sure to follow.
John Paul Jones
With his unique name and good looks, the fan-favorite from Hannah's season of "The Bachelorette" is coming back in his quest for love.
Tayshia Adams
Tayshia made it to the top three during Colton's dramatic search for love on "The Bachelor," but the divorcee has not given up hope on finding the one.
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "Bachelor in Paradise" premieres Monday, Aug. 5 on ABC.