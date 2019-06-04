Dean McDermott blasts trolls who criticized wife Tori Spelling's swimsuit photo originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Tori Spelling recently shared a sweet photo with "90210" co-stars and friends Jennie Garth and Gabrielle Carteris.

The trio, who are currently filming the highly-anticipated reboot of the show in Vancouver, appeared to spend their day off having fun in their swimsuits.

"Sunday Family Dinner... @jenniegarth @gabriellecarteris @bh90210 #nomakeup," Spelling captioned the shot with Garth and Carteris.

While many offered positive remarks about the trio's friendship and expressed their excitement for the upcoming reboot, some trolls took to the comments with hateful responses criticizing their appearances.

The first to come to Spelling's defense? Her husband Dean McDermott. After two commenters wrote that they were "cringing" and accused the trio of "trying too hard to be relevant," McDermott hit back.

“I love how you haters have private accts!! Let’s see what you trolls look like ya cowards!!!” he wrote.

None of the women chose to reply to the negative comments on the photo. Spelling did reveal that the group missed Shannen Doherty. Their co-star hadn't arrived to film in Vancouver yet when a fan asked where she was.

Spelling also shared another photo with her co-stars, explaining how special their time filming together is to her in the caption of the post.

"I never got the experience of going away to college after high school (well I went to pretend college on 90210) but now I get to have these beautiful ladies @jenniegarth @gabriellecarteris as my roomies for the summer!" she wrote.

The six-episode series, called "BH90210," is set to premiere Aug. 7.

It will star all of the series' fan favorites, including Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Garth, Ian Ziering, Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Spelling.