David Beckham calls Dwayne Johnson 'the winner' of Halloween after he dresses up as soccer star

David Beckham was thrilled by Dwayne Johnson's choice of costume for Halloween this year, after the actor dressed up as the soccer star from his days playing for Manchester United.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the soccer legend shared hilarious photos of Johnson, 51, posing as Beckham, 48. In the images, Johnson is seen wearing a long blonde wig and a No. 7 jersey for the English team, Beckham's old number.

"And the winner is @therock 🎃," Beckham wrote in the caption. "Looking good man I know what I'm going as next year 💪🏼 😃."

Johnson previously posted the photos on Tuesday, on his own Instagram page.

"265lb BLA-MOAN BECKHAM #7 on the field #1 in your heart," the "Black Adam" actor wrote in the caption. "Happy Halloween, my friends 🎃💀🥃 BlaMoan = Black + Samoan 💪🏾😊#BendItLikeABlaMoan #TaurusEnergy #May2ndBabies."

PHOTO: David Beckham playing for Manchester United in Aug. 1999. (Neal Simpson/Empics via Getty Images)

In one of the hashtags, Johnson referenced how he and Beckham were born on the same day, May 2.

The former wrestler also posted a video of himself dressed up as Beckham and playing with a soccer ball, set to the song "It Would Take a Strong Strong Man" by Rick Astley.

Johnson's decision to dress up as Beckham came shortly after the release of a Netflix documentary about the soccer star, who in addition to Manchester United previously played for Real Madrid, L.A. Galaxy and more, before retiring from the sport in 2013.

