Daughter signs lyrics to deaf dad at Three Days Grace concert originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

A video of a teen using American Sign Language to communicate the lyrics of a rock song to her dad has touched millions.

Karri Carberry, 19, signed the Three Days Grace song "Just Like You" to her father, Darrin Carberry, at the band's concert in Canada on Dec. 12. Carberry is hearing, but her dad is deaf, she told "Good Morning America."

PHOTO: Julianne Cragg recorded the video of Karri Carberry, 19, signing the lyrics to 'Just Like You' by the band Three Days Grace for her deaf father at a concert. (Courtesy Julianne Cragg) More

"It was our first concert together," said Carberry of Edmonton, Alberta. "I feel absolutely shocked and amazed at all of the views and responses we have been getting! It’s an amazing feeling and we’re both very happy that everyone around the world is enjoying it so much."

PHOTO: Karri Carberry, 19, signed the lyrics to 'Just Like You' by the band Three Days Grace for her deaf father at a concert. (Courtesy Julianne Cragg) More

As Carberry and her dad rocked out, fellow concertgoer Julianne Cragg captured the moment.

Cragg shared the video on Facebook, where it's been viewed 17 million times. Cragg told "GMA" that at first, she wasn't intentionally filming the father-daughter duo, but that she was glad she caught it on camera.

PHOTO: Karri Carberry, 19, and her dad Darrin Carberry were rocking out together when a fellow concert goer captured the moment. It's been viewed 17 million times. (Courtesy Karri Carberry) More

"I'm thrilled that it's made a few people happy," Cragg said.

Three Days Grace even commented on the video, writing on Facebook, "This is the coolest thing on the internet right now!!! so sweet."

PHOTO: Karri Carberry, 19, used American Sign Language to sign the lyrics at a Three Days Grace concert in Canada. (Courtesy Julianne Cragg) More

(Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 18, 2018)